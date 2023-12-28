Brandt Celebrates the Holidays with $500,000 in Community Donations





Brandt employees directed funds to support 14 organizations across Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand during an annual holiday event.



REGINA, Saskatchewan, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays just got a lot more festive for 14 charities, thanks to $500,000 in donations from the Brandt Group of Companies’ Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund.



“We are very grateful to our customers, employees, and the communities where they live and work,” says Brandt Senior Vice President of Marketing, Matt Semple. “Our Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund is our way of saying 'thank you’. And there’s no time like the holiday season to do that.”

The charitable donations were part of Brandt Family Christmas, an annual online holiday celebration for Brandt employees around the world. As part of the festivities, employees voted for their favourite charities, and $500,000 was distributed to organizations across Canada, the USA, Australia, and New Zealand based on percentage of votes cast.

“We are so grateful to be included as one of the charities of choice for this year’s Brandt Family Christmas,” says Phyillis O’Connor, executive director of the Canadian Mental Health Association (Saskatchewan Division). “Brandt’s donation will ensure quality programming to support those living with mental illness and those who wish to maintain their mental wellness.”

Brandt has grown over the past few years, and so has its commitment to local communities. Since 2020, the Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund has donated more than $1.6 million to charities in the communities where Brandt’s employees and customers live and work. This year’s recipients, by country, are:





Canada ($275,000 CAD) Canadian Cancer Society $97,500 Canadian Mental Health Association $78,000 Ronald McDonald House Charities $55,500 Make a Wish Canada $26,000 Salvation Army of Canada $18,000 US ($75,000 USD) St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital $43,000 Wounded Warrior Project $18,000 Illinois CancerCare Foundation $14,000 Australia ($75,000 AUD) Rural Aid $44,000 Ronald McDonald House Charities $25,000 The Smith Family $6,000 New Zealand ($75,000 NZD) Cancer Society New Zealand $41,500 New Zealand Rural Support Charitable Trust $23,500 Heart Foundation New Zealand $10,000

“It’s exciting to see our employees get involved in how the Holiday Fund is distributed,” concludes Semple. “The charities they’ve chosen to support this year are having a huge positive impact on the lives of people, locally and internationally.”

The Thanks A Billion Holiday Fund is a part of Brandt’s Thanks A Billion program, which celebrated its 12th anniversary in 2023. Since its inception, the program has invested more than $25 million in local communities.

About the Brandt Group of Companies



The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6200+ employees and more than 180 locations in Canada, USA, Australia, and New Zealand. Brandt is one of Canada’s largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada’s Best Managed Companies.

