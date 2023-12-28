Global Clear Aligners market Size to Reach USD 38.48 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market , valued at USD 38.48 Billion in 2032, is projected to experience robust growth, reaching USD 12.6 billion by 2028, according to a comprehensive market research report. The report anticipates a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9% during the forecast period.

Key factors driving this substantial market expansion include continuous technological advancements in dentistry, a surge in product launches and approvals for clear aligners, and the growing preference for clear aligners over traditional braces. Clear aligners, also known as invisible aligners, are transparent trays designed to straighten teeth, serving as an alternative to traditional braces. These aligners have gained popularity due to their enhanced comfort, durability, and aesthetic appeal compared to conventional methods.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2602

The report highlights the transformative impact of technological advancements in clear aligners, including virtual digital models, Computer-Aided Design-Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAD-CAM), Three Dimensional (3D) scanning, and 3D printing technology. These innovations enable better diagnosis and personalized treatment experiences. The market has witnessed notable developments, such as the acquisition of exocad Global Holdings GmbH by Align Technology, Inc., facilitating the integration of digital platforms in orthodontic services.

The rise in oral health problems globally, as reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), contributes to the increased demand for clear aligners. Approximately 3.5 billion people worldwide are affected by oral diseases, with cavities, severe gum disease, and tooth loss being the most prevalent issues. The market responds to this demand, as demonstrated by the launch of OraFit custom clear aligner system by Bausch Health Companies Inc., addressing malocclusion and aligning permanent teeth.

However, challenges such as the high cost of clear aligners, lack of awareness about dental health problems, and potential inconveniences for patients may hinder market growth. Clear aligner treatments are relatively expensive, and improper usage may impact the effectiveness of the treatment process. Some patients may experience bite issues, leading to concerns about facial shape alteration and related symptoms.

The teenage segment dominated the global clear aligners market in 2022, accounting for the largest revenue share. The prevalence of common oral health issues in children and teenagers, such as crooked teeth and malocclusion, contributes to the popularity of clear aligners in this age group.

The polyurethane segment is projected to experience fast revenue growth due to the rising use of clear aligners incorporating polyurethane materials. Major orthodontic companies, such as Invisalign and SureSmile, leverage polyurethane to enhance elasticity and structural properties.

The in-office aligners segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth, driven by dental professionals providing personalized treatment for teeth alignment. Notably, SmileDirectClub's collaboration with dentists emphasizes in-office aligner care.

North America led the global clear aligners market in 2022, with strategic initiatives and FDA-approved product launches driving revenue. Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth, attributed to government regulations and key acquisitions, such as Institut Straumann AG's acquisition of PlusDental. The Asia Pacific region is poised to contribute significantly to market revenue, fueled by the rising demand for clear aligners in countries like India and China.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2602

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 4.5 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 23.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 38.48 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2022 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material type, age, type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Align Technology, Inc., 3M, Envista, Dentsply Sirona, Invisalign, Argen, Henry Schein Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics, Inc., Institut Straumann AG, SmileDirectClub, Angel Aligner, AVINENT Science and Technology, G&H Orthodontics, VINCISMILE GROUP LLC, DynaFlex, V Clear Aligners, Great Lakes Dental Technologies, Kristelle Klear Aligners, Candid Care Co., and Illusion Aligners Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global clear aligners market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective clear aligners solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global clear aligners market report are:

Align Technology, Inc.

3M

Envista

Dentsply Sirona

Invisalign

Argen

Henry Schein Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics, Inc.

Institut Straumann AG

SmileDirectClub

Angel Aligner

AVINENT Science and Technology

G&H Orthodontics

VINCISMILE GROUP LLC

DynaFlex

V Clear Aligners

Great Lakes Dental Technologies

Kristelle Klear Aligners

Candid Care Co.

Illusion Aligners

Strategic Development

On 4 January 2021, DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., announced to acquire Byte, to improve SureSmile clear aligner business of Dentsply Sirona and expand association with dental professionals and dental services.

On 9 July 2020, the Institut Straumann AG announced the investment in DrSmile, which is one of the leading clear aligners provider company in Germany that will aid both companies to expose significant potential in the market of aesthetic dentistry.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2602

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global clear aligners market on the basis of material type, age, type, end-use, and region:

Material type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Polyurethane Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Others



Age Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Adult Teenagers



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

In-office Aligners At-home Aligners



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Dental and Orthodontic Clinics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clear-aligners-market

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Deep Neural Networks Market Analysis By Component (Software & Application, Services), By Application (Data Preprocessing, Analytical Tools, Visualization, Optimization), By Deployment Mode (Cloud, On-Premises), By End-Use Verticals (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication), Forecasts to 2027.

Animal Genetics Market By Live Animals (Porcine, Bovine, Poultry, Canine and Others), By Genetic Materials (Embryo, Semen) and By Services (Genetic Trait Testing, Genetic Disease Testing, DNA Type Testing) Forecasts to 2027.

Fuel Cell (FC) Market , By Type [Proton Exchange Membrane (PEMFC), Solid Oxide (SOFC), Phosphoric Acid (PAFC), Alkaline (AFC), Microbial (MFC), Direct Methanol (DMFC), and Others], By Size, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032.

Medical Composites Market, By Product Type (Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites), By Application (Diagnostics Imaging, Surgical Instruments, Tissue Engineering), By End-use (Hospitals, Clinics), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Hydrogen Storage Tanks Market By Storage Form (Physical Based, Material Based), By Application (Chemical, Refinery, Transportation, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com