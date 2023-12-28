Server Chassis Market Size Worth USD 470.43 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global server chassis market size was USD 322.18 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for high-density servers in various sectors is a major factor driving market revenue growth. In the coming years, the server chassis market growth opportunities are expected to be driven by introduction of new technologies. With the development of cloud-related technology, there will be many opportunities in the server chassis market in the approaching years.

The 2U rack server solutions that small and mid-sized organizations can readily adopt are expected to drive the server chassis market revenue growth to be driven at a high rate over the forecast period. It is expected that the server chassis market revenue growth is a result of the fact that most 4U systems also have up to four Central Processing Units (CPUs), eight or more hard drives, and six or more Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCI/E) expansion ports.

However, rising demand from consumers for specialty products such as CPUs, Solid-State Drives (SSDs), racks, refrigerators, and others to be personalized by manufacturers is a challenge for producers in the low-end market. As there are few obstacles to entry in the server chassis industry, it will pose a substantial threat to those manufacturers who currently have a major revenue share. Manufacturers who previously served low-end markets are working harder to broaden their clientele and improve the caliber of their products. These factors are restraining revenue growth of the market.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 322.18 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 3.5% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 470.43 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Type, Form, Application, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Mootek Technologies, Norco Technology, Inc., Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd., Thermaltake Technology, Co. Ltd, In Win Development, Inc., Rosewill, Inc., Ablecom Technology Inc., Joyance Enterprise Co., Ltd., Advantech Co., Ltd., and Kontron S&T AG Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global server chassis market is fairly consolidated with few small and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:

Mootek Technologies

Norco Technology, Inc.

Chenbro Micom Co. Ltd.

Thermaltake Technology, Co. Ltd

In Win Development, Inc.

Rosewill, Inc.

Ablecom Technology Inc.

Joyance Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

Kontron S&T AG

Strategic Development

On March 15, 2021, ASUS, a market leader in workstations, server motherboards, and server systems, announced a broad server portfolio built around the most recent AMD EPYC 7003 series processors. Dual-socket and single-socket servers are available in 4U, 2U, and 1U chassis in the brand-new offerings, which also feature new architecture, chassis, and modular design to increase system flexibility and scalability. Additionally, they provide support for the newest PCI Express® (PCIe®) 4.0, OCP 3.0, and BMC technologies to help servers perform better while lowering TCO.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The 2U server chassis segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. 2U server chassis is perfect for companies with little physical space or those wishing to deploy servers across numerous locations because of its tiny size. The standard size for server racks, cabinets, and enclosures is 2U. 2U server chassis can be easily and swiftly integrated into current infrastructure because of their interoperability, eliminating need for pricey modifications or additional spending on specialized rack equipment.

The rack mount segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. One of the many advantages of having a rackmount server is that it can grow to meet a company's demands as it grows. In addition, design of these structures enables users to increase capacity of the rack by adding servers to accommodate more business operations.

The commercial segment is expected to register a moderately fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. With the help of server chassis, cloud service providers can handle growing workloads, optimize resource usage, and provide clients with scalable services. Server chassis is widely used in web hosting installations to house multiple servers that run websites and applications. With high density and scalability of server chassis, hosting firms can be able to provide the maximum number of servers, allowing them to cater to a larger customer base and meet a variety of computing resource requirements.

The market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The region's robust IT infrastructure ecosystem, which includes a substantial number of data centers and cloud service providers, is creating a high demand for server chassis. The need for efficient data processing and storage solutions, increasing adoption of cloud computing, and initiatives for digital transformation have all contributed to market revenue growth in this region during the forecast period.

Emergen Research has segmented the global server chassis market on the basis of type, form, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) 1U Server Chassis 2U Server Chassis 3U Server Chassis 4U Server Chassis Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Pedestal Rack Mount

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) Commercial Personal Use Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



