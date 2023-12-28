Splicing Tapes Market Size Worth USD 701.0 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global splicing tapes market size was USD 583.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for splicing tapes in the packaging sector for joining rolls of materials such as paper, plastic, and film is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Splicing tapes are used to combine two materials to increase their strength or provide continuity of a substrate. Splicing procedure help operators to avoid long downtimes and conduct continuous production without having to re-thread the material through their equipment.

In addition, increasing strategic initiatives taken by major companies is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. For instance, on 28 April 2022, 3M, a global leader in commercial bonding solutions, and Innovative Automation Inc., an integrator and provider of high-quality automation systems, collaborated to provide an automated solution for tape applications that require precision, repeatability, and high output.

The RoboTape System for 3MTM Tape enables industrial businesses to reap the benefits of 3M Tape while increasing production throughput, enhancing quality, minimizing or re-tasking manual labor, and limiting re-work. Manufacturers improved solutions to fulfil the needs of industrial customers experiencing labor shortages and rising expenses. This collaboration between 3M and Innovative Automation delivers enhanced method for precisely applying 3M Tapes for high-volume applications at production speeds. However, splicing tapes may not withstand extreme temperatures, making these unsuitable for applications where materials need to endure high heat or extreme cold, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 583.6 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 1.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 701.0 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Material type, adhesive type, backing material, application, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 3M, Nitto Denko Corporation, tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited, AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Scapa Group Ltd, Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG, Shurtape Technologies, LLC, IPG, American Biltrite, Berry Global Inc., Adhesive Applications, Inc., PPI Adhesive Products, Kruse Adhesive Tape, Rogers Corporation, CCT (Coating & Converting Technologies, LLC), PPM Industries SpA, Fedrigoni S.P.A, Can-Do National Tape, Boyd, and Tapes and Technical Solutions Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global splicing tapes market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective slicing tapes products in the market. Some major players included in the global splicing tapes market report are:

3M

Nitto Denko Corporation

tesa Tapes (India) Private Limited

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

Scapa Group Ltd.

Lohmann GmbH & Co. KG

Shurtape Technologies, LLC.

IPG

American Biltrite

Berry Global Inc.

Adhesive Applications, Inc.

PPI Adhesive Products

Kruse Adhesive Tape

Rogers Corporation

CCT (Coating & Converting Technologies, LLC)

PPM Industries SpA.

Fedrigoni S.P.A.

Can-Do National Tape

Boyd

Tapes and Technical Solutions

Strategic Development

On 23 April 2023, BOBST and Tesa, one of the world's top makers of tapes and self-adhesive product solutions, announced partnership to provide comprehensive solutions for high-quality flexographic printing and more cohesive client support. BOBST's clients are able to operate to a known standard with the optimal tesa tape available for all applications, saving time in job preparation and press setup, lowering waste for more sustainable operation, and delivering high-quality goods with increased consistency and repeatability.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The film splicing tapes segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global splicing tapes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for film splicing tapes since these provide superior adhesion to ’difficult-to-adhere-to‘ surfaces such as plastic films, polycoated paper and boards, and other low-energy. High contact adhesives with excellent wetting qualities on high slip films are used in the new splicing flexible packaging films. In addition, splicing flexible packaging films provides users with the freedom to personalize their packaging demands based on their particular specifications.

The hand-applied splicing tapes segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global splicing tapes market during the forecast period. This is due to increasing need for hand-applied splicing tapes as these are designed for manual application, providing operators with a straightforward and user-friendly process as a result making these accessible for a wide range of users. The manual application of hand-applied splicing tapes allows for quick splicing of materials making it important for situations where minimizing downtime is a priority.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global splicing tapes market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for splicing tapes in the packaging industry for joining rolls of materials such as paper, plastic, and film. In addition, rising product launches by major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period. For instance, on 14 August 2021, Ajit Industries, a pioneer in industrial tapes and die cuts, launched a slew of new tapes made from recyclable and biodegradable materials, including self-adhesive kraft paper tape, water activated kraft paper Tape KP 90, eco-friendly honeycomb packaging paper, and recyclable Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) tape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global splicing tapes market on the basis of material type, adhesive type, backing material, application, end-use, and region:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Paper Splicing Tapes Film Splicing Tapes Foil Splicing Tapes Fabric Splicing Tapes Non-Woven Splicing Tapes Others



Adhesive Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Acrylic-based Splicing Tapes Rubber-based Splicing Tapes Silicone-based Splicing Tapes Hot-Melt Splicing Tapes Others



Backing Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Polyester (PET) Backing Polypropylene (PP) Backing Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Backing Crepe Paper Backing Cloth Backing Foam Backing Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Hand-Applied Splicing Tapes Machine-Applied Splicing Tapes



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032)

Manufacturers Packaging Companies Printing Presses Electronics Manufacturers Automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Construction Companies Medical Device Manufacturers Aerospace Companies Textile Manufacturers Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



