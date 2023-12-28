Ultrasonic Dissection Market Size Worth USD 20.42 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ultrasonic dissection market size was USD 7.53 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders is a major factor driving the market revenue growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease is the top cause of death in the United States for men, women, and people of most racial and ethnic groups.

In the United States, one person dies from cardiovascular disease every 33 seconds. The most frequent type of heart disease, coronary heart disease, will kill 375,476 people in 2021. These devices are often used in open abdominal surgeries, such as gastrointestinal procedures, or hepatic surgeries. This allows surgeons to precisely dissect and remove diseased or damaged tissues while minimizing trauma to surrounding structures such as blood vessels or organs.

However, lack of qualified healthcare professionals is expected to restrain the market revenue growth. Adequate training programs and resources are necessary to ensure that healthcare professionals are skilled in utilizing ultrasonic dissection devices appropriately. These devices require maintenance, servicing, and replacement when necessary.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 7.53 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 10.4% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 20.42 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Medtronic plc, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Söring GmbH, Reach Surgical, Bioventus LLC, BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Asensus Surgical US, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Informa PLC, and Surgnova Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

The global ultrasonic dissection market is consolidated, with few medium and large-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new ultrasonic dissection devices. Some major players included in the global ultrasonic dissection market report are:

Medtronic plc

Ethicon Endo-Surgery

Söring GmbH

Reach Surgical

Bioventus LLC

BOWA-electronic GmbH & Co. KG

Asensus Surgical US, Inc.

Olympus Corporation

Informa PLC

Surgnova

Strategic Development

In September 2020, India Medtronic Private Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, introduced the Sonicision Curved Jaw Cordless Ultrasonic Dissection System, an advanced ultrasonic dissection device that provides surgeons with improved precision while ensuring convenience and safety in the operating room. This cutting-edge system is specifically designed for soft tissue incisions, offering efficient bleeding management and minimal thermal damage.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The handheld device segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global ultrasonic dissection market in 2022. Ultrasonic dissection devices are portable surgical tools used in laparoscopic and open procedures for vascular occlusion and soft-tissue dissection. It can operate on two different technologies: radiofrequency and electrical energy. They are designed to be lightweight and portable. These devices prioritize ergonomics, allowing surgeons to hold and operate the instrument comfortably for extended periods.

The general surgery segment is expected to register largest revenue share in 2022. Ultrasonic dissection has been converted for laparoscopic use after being developed for cataract surgery and achieving broad use in neurosurgery and liver resection. These devices are utilized in skin lesions, lipomas, or lymph node dissections. They allow for precise cutting and dissection while minimizing trauma.

The ultrasonic dissection market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and presence of better and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Moreover, technological advancements in ultrasonic dissection in this region is further driving revenue growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Segments Covered in Report

Emergen Research has segmented the global ultrasonic dissection market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hand-Held Device Ultrasonic Generators Accessories



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

General Surgery Gynecology Plastic Surgery Urology Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals Specialty Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



