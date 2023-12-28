Surface Acoustic Wave Filters Market Size Worth USD 2.66 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) Filters market size was USD 287 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid procurement of SAW filters in providing 5G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) cellular technology is a key factors driving market revenue growth. According to GSM Association, the number of 5G connections is projected to exceed 2 billion by 2025. Industry 4.0 has further accelerated penetration of 5G LTE deployment in various industrial applications, including automation, Internet of Things (IoT), smart factories, robotics, supply chain management and others. SAW filters ensure uninterrupted wireless connectivity and enhance operational processes, cost-effectiveness, quality improvements, and stable and efficient signal transmission modules. In addition, significant requirements from the aerospace industry is another factor driving revenue growth of the market.

SAW filters are rapidly deployed in aerospace Satellites Communion (SATCOM) system to provide distortion and latency free seamless connectivity. Major aircraft Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) companies are manufacturing new aircrafts to replace fuel inefficient aircrafts to accelerate developments of decarbonization in the aviation industry. Major aircraft OEM Airbus SE is progressing towards achieving a monthly production rate of 65 aircraft by the end of 2024 and 75 by 2026.

However, fluctuation of raw material prices is significantly affecting manufacturing cost of SAW filters, which could restrain market revenue growth. In addition, manufacturing of SAW filters are procured from various parts across the world, hence supply chain cost of components is high, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.16 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 8.6% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 2.66 Billion Base Year Of Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered type, frequency range, industry verticals, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation, SAWTRON Inc., Golledge Electronics Ltd., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Avnet, Inc., Microchip Technologies Inc, Abracon LLC., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd., Skyworks Solutions, Inc., and TDK Electronics AG Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global surface acoustic wave filters is consolidated, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new solutions and services.

Some major players included in the surface acoustic wave filters market report are:

KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

Sawtron Inc.

Golledge Electronics Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Avnet, Inc.

Microchip Technologies Inc.

Abracon LLC

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Tai-Saw Technology Co., Ltd.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

TDK Electronics AG

Strategic Development

On 8 March 2023, Microchip Technology Inc., based in U.S. collaborated with Avnet Inc to simplify the adoption and deployment of IoT security for Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and developers. Avnet's Internet of Things (IoT)-connect platform offers sophisticated features, including integrated support for edge-to-cloud hardware and comprehensive secure management of devices and identities throughout their lifecycle. In addition, this platform delivers seamlessly scalable full-stack solutions to OEMs, encompassing edge designs that are compatible with any hardware or cloud environment, along with customized business applications and analytics. These strategies will strengthen market share in wireless communications verticals.

On 6 October 2021, Resonant Inc., a global RF filter solutions development company based in U.S. partnered with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., to fulfill the rigorous requirements of the high-frequency RF market and precise needs of wide bandwidth for upcoming wireless networks. The extended agreement focuses on the utilization of Resonates exclusive XBAR technology in design of RF filters across additional frequency bands.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) filters market on the basis of type, frequency range, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Radiofrequency (RF) SAW Filters Intermediate Frequency (IF) SAW Filters

Frequency Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Less than 100 MHz 101–1,000 MHz 1,001–2,000 MHz More than 2,000 MHz

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Consumer Electronics Automotive Aerospace & Defense Telecommunications Healthcare Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



