Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market Size Worth USD 25.20 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atopic dermatitis drugs market size was USD 6.10 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is experiencing substantial growth, emerging as the most prevalent chronic inflammatory skin condition. According to the National Library of Medicine of NCBI, atopic dermatitis affects 10% to 30% of children and 2% to 10% of adults in developed countries. The market is witnessing a boost in revenue attributed to regulatory approvals, robust Research & Development (R&D) investments, and a surge in biologics for atopic dermatitis management.

In a notable development, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval to Arcutis Biotherapeutics in October 2023 for the supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) of Zoryve (roflumilast) cream, expanding treatment options for plaque psoriasis in children aged 6 to 11 years.

The National Eczema Association (NEA) has played a pivotal role by announcing significant research grants for 2023, amounting to USD 100,000. This highlights the industry's commitment to advancing the understanding and treatment of atopic dermatitis. The discovery of over 70 new compounds in development underscores the industry's dedication to addressing the needs of atopic dermatitis patients.

However, the market faces challenges due to the high cost of atopic dermatitis treatment in some developing countries. Additionally, adverse effects of certain medications, especially in children and individuals with severe forms of the condition, pose a constraint. Allergic reactions to off-label therapies and product patent expiry further contribute to potential obstacles in market revenue growth.

Product Insights: Biologics Dominate Market Share

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is segmented into biologics, calcineurin inhibitors, PDE-4 inhibitors, and corticosteroids. Biologics emerged as the largest revenue contributor in 2022, driven by increasing consumer awareness and investments in innovative, highly effective therapies. Calcineurin inhibitors are expected to experience steady revenue growth, fueled by rising organ transplant cases and government initiatives promoting awareness about autoimmune diseases.

Mode of Administration Insights: Injectable Segment Takes the Lead

In terms of administration, the injectable segment is projected to hold a substantial revenue share during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased Research & Development (R&D) focused on pediatric patients, with injectable biologics like tofacitinib and ruxolitinib undergoing clinical trials. The oral segment is expected to register moderate growth, benefiting from recent advancements in understanding disease mechanisms.

End-Use Insights: Hospitals Lead, Retail Grows Rapidly

The hospital pharmacies segment is expected to dominate the market, driven by the increasing demand for atopic dermatitis medications and various governmental initiatives strengthening hospital and pharmacy infrastructure. Retail pharmacies are anticipated to register the fastest growth rate, influenced by policies impacting patient access to prescription drugs and the availability of over-the-counter medications.

Regional Insights: North America Tops Market Share

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, attributed to the rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis, increased awareness, and technological advancements. According to the 2022 National Eczema Association, an estimated 16.5 million U.S. individuals have atopic dermatitis. Europe is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth, driven by lifestyle changes, a growing atopic dermatitis population, and environmental factors. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to contribute significantly to global revenue, supported by developing healthcare technology, a large patient population, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 6.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 15.2% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 25.20 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product, mode of administration, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN Countries, Oceania, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Sanofi, Incyte., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., LEO Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., GALDERMA, Allergan India Private Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Anacor Pharmaceutical, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Asana BioSciences, LLC., Viatris Inc., and Dermavant Sciences, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective atopic dermatitis drugs solutions. Some major players included in the global atopic dermatitis drugs market report are:

Strategic Development

On 13 September 2023, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, submitted a supplemental new drug application to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its roflumilast cream, which is approved for atopic dermatitis in patients aged 6 and older. The cream, also known as Zoryve, treats plaque psoriasis in the U.S.

On 24 August 2021, AbbVie, The European Commission, a prominent developing region in Atopic Dermatitis market, approved RINVOQ as the first JAK inhibitor in the European Union for treating moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents. The approval is based on data from a Phase 3 program evaluating RINVOQ monotherapy or with topical corticosteroids, showing rapid improvement in skin clearance and itch reduction.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global atopic dermatitis drugs market on the basis of product, mode of administration, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Biologics Calcineurin Inhibitors PDE-4 Inhibitors Corticosteroids Others

Mode of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Topical Injectable Oral

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032) Hospital Retail Online

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India ASEAN Countries Oceania Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Turkey South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



