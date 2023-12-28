DatChat Unveils the “Habytat” AI Social Gaming & Developer Platform

Company Launches its HabyPets Interactive Game

New Brunswick, NJ, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, social media, and metaverse company, announced today the release of its new AI social gaming platform and developer program for game designers and content creators. Additionally, DatChat launched the full HabyPets AI-powered interactive game, allowing users to adopt, train and showcase their pets in competitions.

HabyPets, an AI-powered social pet game on the Habytat platform, provides an interactive experience within the Habytat world, creating a more immersive and personal experience for users. HabyPets features include pet care, outdoor exploration, dog parks, training, and competitions. HabyPets opens the door to a growing bond with an AI-powered pet that evolves and learns from player interactions and personalization. Please visit Habypets.com for more information.

The new developer program opens up the Habytat interactive platform to both game developers and content creators, enabling them to share in the revenue generated by their games and products. This includes those who wish to feature their games and products on the Habytat platform. More info about the developer program can be found at https://www.habypets.com/.

"We are extremely excited to announce HabyPets as an extension to the Habytat ecosystem,” says DatChat CEO, Darin Myman. “The core technology at the heart of Habytat provides an immersive and personal experience for users to engage with their HabyPets and form a unique bond with an AI-powered dog, evolving alongside users within the universe. This launch marks an exciting chapter in digital interaction, offering an unprecedented blend of technology and companionship that is set to captivate users worldwide. We look forward to adding more features and different types of pets in the future, building a diverse and growing community.”

HabyPets is available within the Habytat universe at habytat.io and a free AI puppy is available for each member for a limited time.

About Habytat

Habytat by SmarterVerse, a subsidiary of DatChat Inc., is a metaverse platform and privacy-first social network. By dramatically lowering the financial and technical barriers to entry to the metaverse, Habytat is democratizing access to the digital realm and giving users a remarkable opportunity to co-create community, business and life together. Built on SmarterVerse Holding’s patented privacy technology, Habytat grants users complete control over their data, creating a social network users can trust. Learn more at habytat.io.

About DatChat Inc.

DatChat Inc. is a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With the DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

