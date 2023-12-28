El Pollo Loco's Delicious Double Pollo Fit™ Bowls Make Triumphant Return In Time to Make New Year Resolution Meal Planning Easier, More Convenient

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco, Inc. (“El Pollo Loco” or “Company”) (Nasdaq: LOCO), the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant chain, wants to help those trying to make positive lifestyle changes in the new year by bringing back two of its delicious Double Pollo Fit™ Bowls. The tasty duo can fit into any New Year's resolution meal plan with double the juicy fire-grilled chicken, crisp, fresh super greens, and authentic Mexican flavors. Enjoy one at home, at work, or after a workout. Filling and jammed-packed with flavor, they’re perfectly suited for any part of your day.

"El Pollo Loco was recently recognized as a Top 10 winner for Best Restaurants for Quick, Healthy Food in 2023 by USA Today Reader’s Choice,” said Jill Adams, Chief Marketing Officer at El Pollo Loco. "These bowls are a testament to our commitment to craveable and delicious food options that fit any lifestyle. Packed with double the protein and piled with delicious, crisp, super greens and toppings, the Double Pollo Fit™ Bowls are a filling and nutritious choice for those craving a delicious, flavorful meal."

The limited-time Double Pollo Fit™ Bowls include:

Classic Double Pollo Fit™ Bowl: Signature fire-grilled double chicken, fresh avocado, chopped lettuce, fresh super greens, shredded red cabbage, crisp carrots, crumbled queso fresco, salsa fresca, and pepitas. It comes with the chain’s delectably creamy cilantro dressing.

Street Corn Double Pollo Fit™ Bowl: Signature fire-grilled double chicken, fresh avocado, chopped lettuce, fresh super greens, delicious corn, zesty chili lime seasoning, and queso fresco. It comes with the chain’s delectably creamy cilantro dressing.



To celebrate the return of these flavor-packed Double Pollo Fit™ Bowls, the brand is partnering with several TikTok lifestyle and fitness influencers for an exciting campaign called "Beats and Eats." The campaign aims to celebrate those who enjoy the flavor of food and life and appreciate experiences rich in culture, history, and quality. It will feature Curio song, Medio Loco, and will include celebrity influencer Chiquis in addition to TikTok influencers @Yurilamasbella, @ItzelCastanova, @BennysOliven, @Jaifit8, @Akhsulie, @Tksjuicypolls, @Blondeswhoeat, @Jeremysry and @Eligetsfit.

Double Pollo Fit™ Bowls are available systemwide at El Pollo Loco restaurants for a limited time. To place an order, visit ElPolloLoco.com or download the Loco Rewards app. Don’t forget to sign up for Loco Rewards™ to earn points whenever you enjoy El Pollo Loco. Then, redeem points for various rewards, including free food. For more information on this program, visit the Loco Rewards page on the website.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation’s leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant with a mission to bring people together around food, family, and culture in the communities it serves. El Pollo Loco is renowned for its handcrafted food, an innovative blend of traditional Mexican cuisine, and better-for-you eating. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully opened and maintained 492 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana while remaining true to its Mexican American heritage. El Pollo Loco continues to grow and evolve, nourishing connections to tradition, culture, and one another through fire-grilled goodness that makes us feel like familia. For more information, visit us at ElPolloLoco.com.

