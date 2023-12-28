Winner of Italy’s 2023 ‘Io Canto Generation’ Awarded Scholarship and NYC Trip to New York Film Academy

New York, NY, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 27th, 2023, at 9:00 p.m. CET // 3:00 p.m. EST, the final episode of the popular Canale 5 television show Io Canto Generation revealed the winner of its 2023 show run. In partnership with the hit show, the New York Film Academy (NYFA) awarded the winner a one-week trip to the school’s Florence and New York City campuses.

This year’s 2023 show run marked the fifth time NYFA and Mediaset partnered for the show Io Canto. In the final episode, special appearances were made by NYFA faculty member and Chair of the Musical Theatre department at the New York City campus, Kristy Cates, whose credits include Broadway’s “Wicked,” “Finding Neverland,” and “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” along with Pierre Marais, alum of the 2-year Musical Theatre program at NYFA’s New York City campus who subsequently appeared as “Aladdin” in Disney’s Broadway production.

“The talent we’ve seen on this show’s run is both phenomenal and inspiring. I am so impressed by the hard work, professionalism, and energy displayed by these young singers. I know my fellow Musical Theatre faculty members at NYFA would be in awe at what I’ve seen here on ‘Io Canto Generation,’” says Kristy Cates.

NYFA’s campus in the historic city of Florence, Italy, is highly sought after by rising high school juniors, seniors, and college and university students looking to build their portfolios. NYFA’s Florence Campus offers 1-semester long programs, short-term workshops, and summer camps for teens, across Filmmaking, Acting for Film, and Photography. All classes are taught in English. Learn about the campus’s newest 1-Week Screenwriting camp for teens at LUISS University in Rome, Italy.

“Seeing the young talent of Italy on display while performing on 'Io Canto Generation' was an incredibly inspiring experience. As I was once a young performer from another country wanting to come to the USA, I recognized the passion and diligent work on display from every contestant in the finals. I’m so excited to see what these young professionals do with the rest of their careers, and what the future might bring for those who come to train at NYFA,” says Pierre Marais.

Those in Italy who missed the show’s finale can stream each episode of Io Canto on Mediaset’s Infinity streaming service.

About NYFA

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading film, media, and performing arts college that offers intensive undergraduate and graduate degree programs, certificates, and workshops across a multitude of areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), Beijing (China), and more. NYFA also offers online programs to provide unparalleled "Hands-Online" education experiences that allow aspiring storytellers across the world to access valuable industry knowledge from anywhere.

For more information, visit nyfa.edu.

Attachments