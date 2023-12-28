The King Center in Atlanta to honor Michael J. Fox, Deloris Jordan, Ben Crump, Spelman College, Scott Harrison and others at Annual Beloved Community Awards with an AfterGlow Concert Featuring The Isley Brothers

Atlanta, GA., Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The King Center announced the honorees of the annual Beloved Community Awards ceremony. Co-hosted by Actors Dule’ Hill and Essence Atkins, the ceremony will be on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency, Atlanta. One of the marquee events of The King Holiday Observance, the ceremony will feature performances by Chrisette Michele, Andra Day, Stevie Mackey and Sons of Maestro, followed by an AfterGlow concert with Ronald Isley featuring The Isley Brothers. The awards ceremony will also stream on Facebook, YouTube, and at thekingcenter.org on January 15, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. EST.

The Beloved Community Awards recognizes national and international individuals and organizations that exhibit excellence in leadership, exemplify the tireless pursuit of social justice, and demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating the Beloved Community. The AfterGlow immediately follows The Beloved Community Awards and will feature live entertainment, cocktails, and hors d'oeuvres.

"I congratulate each 2024 honoree. Their unwavering commitment to justice, equity and peace reflect the heart and soul of the Beloved Community,” said King Center CEO Dr. Bernice A. King. “In a world crying out for compassion and dignity, their dedication to the human spirit and care of others encourages us to choose a love-centered way to create a new humanity free from the affliction of racism, the burden of excessive materialism and the destructiveness of militarism.”

The 2024 Beloved Community Awards and Honorees:

Yolanda D. King Higher Ground honoree, Michael J. Fox, Actor and Advocate

Coretta Scott King Soul of the Nation honoree, Deloris Jordan (Mother of Michael Jordan), Advocate and Philanthropist

Beloved Community Social Justice honoree, Attorney Ben Crump

Christine King Farris “Legacy of Service in Education” honoree, Spelman College, accepted by Lovette Russell, Chair of the Spelman College Board of Trustees.

Beloved Community Humanitarian Award honoree, Scott Harrison, Founder and CEO of Charity Water

Salute to Greatness Corporate Social Impact honoree, Lowe’s, accepted by Marvin Ellison, Chairman and CEO

Beloved Community Environmental Justice Award honoree, Captain Planet Foundation, accepted by Leesa Carter-Jones, President & CEO

Beloved Community Technological Innovation honoree, Gitanjali Rao, Innovator, Author, STEM promoter

Beloved Community Youth Influencer honoree Sara Mora, Student, Storyteller, and Immigrant Rights Advocate

Beloved Community Civic Leadership honoree, Faith and Politics Institute, accepted by Rob Wilson-Black, President & CEO

Beloved Community Media Legacy of Service honoree, FOX 5 Atlanta, accepted by Bill Schneider, Vice President and General Manager

The 2024 King Holiday marks the 39th Observance of the federal holiday and the 56th year of The King Center’s celebration of Dr. King’s birthday. The observance spans two weeks of in person events in Atlanta and online engagement beginning Thursday, January 4, culminating with the Beloved Community Commemorative Service and the Beloved Community Service project on the day of the national observance, Monday, January 15. Further details will be announced with opportunities to participate in person, nationwide, and globally.

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward King’s unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center’s premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal and conflict reconciliation skills.