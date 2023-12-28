Discover the K Stadium (KSTA) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of K Stadium (KSTA) on its platform in the innovation zone (Web 3.0) and the KSTA/USDT trading pair has started trading at 2023-12-22 08:00 (UTC).



Users can deposit KSTA for trading from 2023-12-21 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for KSTA has been available since 2023-12-23 08:00 (UTC)



About KSTA

KSTA is the native digital asset to the Ground Chain protocol with a total supply of 3.5 billion coins. The KSTA (K STADIUM) cryptocurrency serves as the foundational element within the K STADIUM ecosystem. Functioning as a means of contribution, distribution, and rewards, KSTA plays a pivotal role in facilitating transactions within the Ground Chain protocol. Utilizing a capped issuance of 3.5 billion KSTA tokens, the ecosystem implements a carefully crafted "Restricted Inflation Model" to manage rewards and prevent the depreciation of their value. This inflation model generates around 100 million KSTA tokens annually, fostering incentives for participants and contributors while ensuring controlled issuance over a span of 15 years. By restricting the total supply, the design of KSTA strives to maintain its value and incentivize contributors within the ecosystem.

KSTA tokens also represent an avenue for participation and engagement within the ecosystem. Holders of KSTA exercise their rights by participating in governance processes and receive rewards based on their contributions. These contributions are directed toward ecosystem funds that foster the discovery and nurturing of promising DApps, marketing initiatives to expand the ecosystem's reach, strategic partnerships for mainnet expansion, business development activities, advisor contributions, and team infrastructure. Governance principles within K STADIUM emphasize community voting for policy changes, ensuring inclusivity and fairness. The protocol also provides a means for leveraging the open-source software developer community, allowing distributions to compensate contributors engaged in OSS activities.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , positively commented about the listing of the KSTA token on the platform, highlighting the uniqueness of KSTA within the crypto landscape. In his statement, Warin emphasized, "KSTA brings an innovative approach to incentivizing contributors and participants within its ecosystem, setting a new standard for value preservation and fair wealth distribution."

About K Stadium Pte. LTD

K STADIUM Pte. LTD stands as the custodial entity overseeing the entire framework and operations of the KSTA token ecosystem. Headquartered in Singapore, this entity governs the distribution, development, and strategic management of the KSTA token and its associated ecosystem. Panjong Kim, the CEO, play pivotal roles in steering the company's direction and vision. K STADIUM Pte. LTD functions as the pivotal force behind the development, implementation, and evolution of KSTA's token economics, community engagement, and technological enhancements.

Crypted Inc., operating under K STADIUM Pte. LTD, manages the development and operation aspects integral to the KSTA ecosystem. This subsidiary plays a crucial role in executing the technical blueprints, maintaining the system's integrity, and ensuring the robustness of the blockchain protocol. The company's key objectives encompass system improvements, security enhancements, infrastructure development, outsourcing, and global expansion activities. K STADIUM Pte. LTD maintains a pivotal role in shaping the growth trajectory of the KSTA token ecosystem, aligning its strategies with fostering a vibrant and sustainable decentralized environment.

Website: kstadium.io

Block Explorer: explorer.kstadium.io

Whitepaper: kstadium.io/whitepaper.pdf

X.com: twitter.com/KStadium_Offl

Medium: medium.com/@KSTADIUM_Offl

Telegram: t.me/K_STADIUM_Official

Discord: discord.com/invite/kstadium-offl

Youtube: www.youtube.com/@kstadium_official

Gitbook: docs.kstadium.io

About XT.COM Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading eSolidus KSTArience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

