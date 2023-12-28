Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Expensify, Inc. (EXFY)

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming January 29, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Expensify, Inc. (“Expensify” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXFY) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s November 2021 initial public offering (the “IPO” or “Offering”).



On or around November 11, 2021, Expensify conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 9.73 million shares at $27 per share.

On June 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expensify from Equal-weight to Underweight, citing structural headwinds and the Company’s risk-reward profile. On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $0.45, or 6.3%, to close at $6.72 per share on June 12, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 8, 2023, Expensify released its second quarter 2023 financial results, reporting GAAP EPS of -$0.14, missing consensus estimate of -$0.07, and revenue of $38.9 million, missing consensus estimate of $41.5 million. Additionally, the Company withdrew its previously issued revenue growth guidance. On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.69, or 28.6%, to close at $4.23 per share on August 9, 2023.

Then, on November 7, 2023, after the market closed, Expensify released its third quarter 2023 financial results, again missing consensus estimates, reporting a GAAP loss of $0.21 per share and a 14.1% year-over-year revenue decline. On this news, Expensify’s stock price fell $1.07, or 36.9%, to close at $1.83 per share on November 8, 2023, thereby injuring investors further.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (2) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (3) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

