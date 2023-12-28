DEADLINE ALERT for CHPT, EXFY, NATI, and LPSN: The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT)

Class Period: June 1, 2023 – November 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first generation DC charging products; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to incur impairment charges; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY)

Class Period: November 8, 2021 – November 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (2) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (3) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ: NATI)

Class Period: May 25, 2022 – January 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that NATI had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson to purchase all outstanding shares of NATI common stock at prices significantly above the then-current market prices of NATI common stock, and therefore significantly above the prices at which NATI was repurchasing NATI common stock from unsuspecting Class members. Accordingly, NATI had an obligation to disclose that it had received a formal acquisition offer from Emerson or abstain from purchasing NATI stock from unsuspecting investors.

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN)

Class Period: May 10, 2022 – March 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2024

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s disclosure controls and procedures contained a material weakness; (2) accordingly, LivePerson maintained deficient internal controls over its financial reporting; (3) as a result, LivePerson’s Q3 2022 financial statements failed to disclose the suspension of WildHealth’s Medicare reimbursements in connection with the Program and the resulting negative impact on the Company’s future revenues; (4) accordingly, LivePerson had overstated the Company’s future financial position and/or prospects; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

