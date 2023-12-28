Investigation Into Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Milestone Pharmaceuticals” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MIST) complied with federal securities laws. On December 26, 2023, the Company disclosed it had received a Refusal to File (“RTF”) letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for Etripamil. During preliminary review of the NDA, the FDA determined it “was not sufficiently complete to permit substantive review” and “requested clarification about the time of data recorded for adverse events in Phase 3 clinical trials.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.



