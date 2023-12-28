MAGID, A LEADING STRATEGY CONSULTING FIRM, AND CLARITAS, A PIONEER IN DATA-DRIVEN MARKETING INTELLIGENCE, PARTNER TO PROVIDE UNPARALLELED TARGETED MARKETING SOLUTIONS TO THE STREAMING ECOSYSTEM

NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magid, a strategy consulting firm serving the media industry for over six decades, today announced a strategic alliance with Claritas® , a data-driven marketing leader that helps marketers achieve superior ROI.

Under this agreement, Magid’s proprietary segmentation insights from SubScape™, introduced to the market this year, will fuel two of Claritas' flagship data products beginning Q1 2024: ConneXions®, a tech and digital media audience segmentation targeting solution, and PRIZM® Premier, a segmentation targeting solution based on consumer behavior. Claritas clients will now be able to run campaigns among subsets of the streaming population based on the value they represent to the business. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

This first-of-its-kind collaboration represents a powerful synergy between Magid's data expertise and Claritas' market-leading solutions, providing clients with greater precision in messaging the right audiences to drive positive business outcomes. Additionally:

Streaming marketers and agencies will be able to reach audiences that consume more content and drive word of mouth more effectively, whether to promote a new show or to recruit them to an ad-supported tier.

Acquisition campaigns can do more for less by precisely targeting the viewers streamers need most to increase ARPU: for example, Loyalists ™ (high spending viewers - less likely to churn); or Hypers ™ (high spending viewers, organic hit makers for buzzy content). In addition, retention campaigns can be targeted to the most valuable segments while not spending wasteful dollars on high-churn/low-value subscribers.

Ad sales operations and agencies will be able to define/activate against audiences more receptive to advertising and active consumers of an advertiser's products – or their competition.

"At a time when growth in streaming increasingly comes through stealing share from competitors and when services are aggressively pursuing greater efficiencies, this partnership provides a uniquely powerful means of defining, targeting and reaching the most valuable audiences," said Mike Bloxham, EVP, Magid’s Global Media, Entertainment & Games Practice, Co-Lead of its Subscriber Science Practice. "By integrating our SubScape segments into Claritas' market-leading data products, we are providing a valuable tool for clients to drive business growth and optimize subscriber value – both on a market-wide and service-level basis”.

“We're thrilled to partner with Magid, a leader in understanding consumer behavior in the ever-evolving streaming landscape," said Ron Cohen, SVP of Practice Leadership at Claritas. "By linking their SubScape insights with ConneXions and PRIZM Premier, we're empowering our clients to reach the right audiences with laser precision, maximize campaign ROI, and unlock new levels of subscriber value. This first-of-its-kind collaboration will be a game-changer for streaming marketers looking to optimize their strategies and achieve measurable growth."

SubScape Methodology: Monthly tracker of subscriber attitudes and intentions, paid and free streaming services’ flow of consumers, usage, product attributes and overall vitality. 2,000 Persons 13-75 surveyed monthly, weighted to U.S. census proportions by age, gender, income, race and ethnicity. Survey fielded in English. Delivered to clients via API, interactive dashboard, and through consulting engagement.

About Magid

Magid is a strategy consulting firm committed to revealing and harnessing underlying human truths that enable brands to deliver extraordinary value to their consumers. Fueled by a team of creative-analytical thinkers who understand human behavior and content as a thread running through modern life, Magid has helped brands become — and remain — an essential part of people's lives. Magid was founded by social psychology professor Frank N. Magid in 1957. The firm is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with major offices in New York City and Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.magid.com

About Claritas

For almost five decades, Claritas has been a trailblazer in understanding the American consumer, resulting in the industry's most embraced audience segmentation. Leveraging strategic acquisitions and a distinctive Identity Graph, the company has evolved into a marketing powerhouse. Claritas provides an all-in-one solution suite that enables marketers to enhance ROI by pinpointing ideal audiences, executing precise multichannel marketing engagements, and optimizing media spend across online and offline channels. With an accuracy-first foundation, the robust Claritas Identity Graph serves as the engine that drives these powerful solutions, encompassing a proprietary data set including 100% of U.S. adult consumers, over 1 billion devices and 10,000+ demographic and behavioral insights. The integration of patented and advanced AI technology as an underpin enhances the accuracy, speed, ease of use and scale of the Claritas solutions. Learn more at www.claritas.com.