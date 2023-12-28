Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $4.3 Million For the Three Months September 30, 2023

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $91.11 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. This compares to consolidated net loss available to common shareholders of $0.4 million, or $9.42 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Book value per weighted share at September 30, 2023 was $776.61, a slight decrease from the book value per weighted share of $780.66 at September 30, 2022.



For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $3.2 million from $4.8 million a year ago to $8.0 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.5 million moving from $2.7 million to $4.2 million and gross written premiums increased $62.7 million, moving from $110.2 million to $172.9 million. Quarter to Date direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs and rate increases. Quarter to Date loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 70.4% to 57.3%.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, operating expenses remained constant at $2.8 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com





American Overseas Group Limited Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) As at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Investments: Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $ 125,971 $ 97,646 Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value - 2,708 Cash and cash equivalents 39,040 32,212 Restricted cash 1,722 3,968 Accrued investment income 881 455 Premiums receivable 150,663 94,704 Deferred insurance premiums 197,113 132,602 Reinsurance balances receivable, net 261,844 248,234 Deferred policy acquisition costs 8,605 4,029 Intangible assets 4,800 4,800 Goodwill 33,050 33,050 Other assets 4,404 3,978 Total Assets $ 828,093 $ 658,386 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities: Loss and loss expense reserve $ 269,398 $ 253,886 Deferred commission income 6,322 2,661 Unearned premiums 206,246 137,929 Ceded premium payable 135,638 88,117 Payable to general agents 6,862 5,469 Funds withheld 122,540 99,409 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 22,696 16,499 Notes payable 21,021 18,021 Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300 Interest payable 586 464 Total Liabilities 791,609 622,755 Shareholders' Equity: Common shares 4,698 4,698 Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (4,567 ) (4,240 ) Retained deficit (152,826 ) (159,459 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 36,484 30,178 Non-controlling interest of preferred shares of subsidiaries - 5,453 Total Equity 36,484 35,631 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 828,093 $ 658,386 See Notes to September 30, 2023 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com



