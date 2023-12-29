Global Safety Light Curtains Strategic Report 2023: Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030 - Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Safety Light Curtains - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Safety Light Curtains Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Safety Light Curtains estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Type 2, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$415.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Type 4 segment is estimated at 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $262.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR



The Safety Light Curtains market in the U.S. is estimated at US$262.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$225.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



What`s New?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 63 Featured)

Honeywell International, Inc.

Keyence Corporation

Hans Turck GmbH & Co. KG

Balluff GmbH

Banner Engineering Corporation

Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. KG

HTM Sensors

Baumer Electric AG

EUCHNER USA Inc.

IDEC Corporation

K.A. Schmersal GmbH & Co. KG

AutomationDirect.com

Cedes AG

Fotek Controls Co, Ltd.

Dongguan DADI Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 333 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.2% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in GDP Forecasts Discourage the Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term, Inducing Weakness into the Market

Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019, 4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

An Introduction to Safety Light Curtains

History of Light Curtain for Safety

Specifications of Safety Light Curtain

Functions of Light Curtains

Type 2 & Type 4 Safety Light Curtains

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Advanced Features of Type 4 Safety Light Curtains Boost Adoption

Type 2 Safety Light Curtains: Widespread Deployment in Low Risk Areas

Automotive Sector Emerges As the Largest End-Use Category

Developing Economies Poised to Drive Long-term Growth

Competition

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Safety Light Curtains - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Risk of Mortality and Injuries from Occupational Hazards Drives Importance of Safety Light Curtains

High Levels of Workplace Related Accidents Bring Renewed Emphasis on Safety Light Curtains: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region

Total Cost of Workplace Injuries in the US: Breakdown of Expenditure (in %) for 2018

Safety Hazards Driving Adoption of Safety Light Curtains in Manufacturing Industries

Workplace Safety Index: Cost to Businesses (in US$ Billion) by Disabling Workplace Injuries

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well for Long-Term Growth of Safety Light Curtains Market

COVID-19 Mandates Additional Automation Changes to Plant Floor & Factory Operations

Shift Towards Industry 4.0 and Industrial Automation Enhances Importance of Safety Light Curtains

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines for 2020E

IoT Sensors Step In to Further Automate Industrial Environments & Augment Workplace Safety

Rising Use of Robots in Industrial Facilities and the Imperative Need to Ensure Safety of Work Environments Drives Market Growth

Global Industrial Robots Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Combination of Smart Safety Automation and Software for Reduced Injuries Risk for Humans on Robotic Manufacturing Floors

Human Robot Collaboration: Significance of Risk Assessment of Robotic Systems

Packaging Industry: Growing Use of Automation and Robotics Fuels Market Prospects

Increasing Automation in Packaging Industry to Drive Adoption of Safety Light Curtains: Global Packaging Automation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Post COVID-19 Recovery in Auto Industry & Growing Use of Automated Machinery in Production Operations to Propel Market

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Protection of Machinery in Healthcare, Life Science & Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plants to Fuel Use of Safety Light Curtains

Global Pharmaceutical R&D Spending in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Semiconductor & Electronics: Rising Use of Automation for Production of Varied Products Necessitates Use of Safety Light Curtains

Growing Use of Consumer Electronics Bodes Well for the Market: Number of Consumer Electronic Users (in Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total Population: 2016-2020

Advancements in Safety Light Curtains to Boost Market Prospects

Novel Safety Light Curtains for End-of-Line Packaging Plants and Tire & Auto Parts Manufacturing Plants

openSAFETY Protocol of EPSG for Intelligent Light Curtains

Market to Benefit from Implementation of Safety Regulations for Industrial Operations

Challenges Facing Safety Light Curtains Market

Common Issues with Safety Light Curtains

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pjcs6q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment