DNA Plc: Change in the Board of Directors

DNA PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 29 DECEMBER 2023, 11:00 am EET

Telenor Finland Holding Oy, the sole shareholder of DNA Plc, has decided to make the decisions related to the composition of the Board of Directors, which belong to the Extraordinary General Meeting, without holding a General Meeting. The decisions are being made legally in accordance with the Companies Act Chapter 5 Section 1.

It was decided to keep the size of the Board of Directors of DNA Plc at three persons. Jørgen C. Arentz Rostrup will continue as the Chair of the Board. Thomas Thyhold will continue as a Member of the Board. Mette Eistrøm Krüger has been chosen as the new Member of the Board with effect from 1 January 2024.

The decisions are valid from 1 January 2024.

Further information:

DNA Corporate Communications, tel +358 44 044 8000, communications@dna.fi

