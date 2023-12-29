Military Satellites Market Projected to Reach New Heights from 2024 to 2034 Driven by Geopolitical Security Concerns and Advanced Communication Needs

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Satellites Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Military Satellites Market is forecast to surpass US$15.8 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Geopolitical Security Concerns: Orbital Guardianship



Geopolitical security concerns act as a primary driver for the global military satellites market. Nations across the world invest in satellite systems to bolster their national security by enhancing surveillance, reconnaissance, and communication capabilities. Military satellites provide crucial data for monitoring potential threats, securing borders, and responding to geopolitical challenges. For example, reconnaissance satellites enable real-time monitoring of adversaries' activities, contributing to strategic decision-making and crisis management.



Communication Dominance: Securing the Information Highway



The need for superior communication capabilities drives the demand for military satellites. In an era where information is a critical asset, military forces require secure, high-bandwidth communication channels. Military communication satellites facilitate encrypted, resilient, and global communication networks for defence forces. For instance, Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites ensure reliable and secure communication for military operations, enabling commanders to communicate seamlessly in diverse and challenging environments.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Use of Satellites for Tactical Communication Drive the Market Growth

Geopolitical Tensions and Territorial Disputes Around the World Drive Market Growth

The Growing Emphasis on Network-Centric Warfare and Information Superiority

Market Restraining Factors

Traditional, Large Satellites Typically Cost Hundreds of Millions or Even Billions of Dollars to Develop can Hinder the Market Growth

Ensuring the Security and Resilience of Military Satellite Systems is Paramount

Military Satellites are Subject to International Regulations

Market Opportunities

Small Satellites Offer Unique Economic Opportunities, due to their Shorter Development Time

Collaboration Between Countries and Government Opportunities for the Market Growth

Lower Cost of Small Satellite Opportunities for the Market Growth

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising military satellites prices and recent developments

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Orbit Type

Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellites

Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) Satellites

Geostationary Orbit (GEO) Satellites

Market Segment by End-User

Army

Navy

Air Force

Special Forces

Market Segment by Type

Communication Satellites

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Navigation Satellites

Weather Satellites

Other Type

Market Segment by Payload Type

Imaging Payloads

Communication Payloads

Electronic Intelligence (ELINT) Payloads

Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Payloads

Navigation & Surveillance Payloads

Other Payload Type

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Military Satellites Market, 2024 to 2034, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Airbus Defence and Space

Boeing Defence, Space & Security

Comtech Telecommunications

General Dynamics Corporation

Honeywell Aerospace

Hughes Network Systems, LLC

Intelsat S.A.

Iridium Communications Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Military Satellites Market, 2024 to 2034 Market, with forecasts for orbit type, end-user, type, and payload type, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Military Satellites Market, 2024 to 2034 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Military Satellites Market, 2024 to 2034.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dqkrno

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.