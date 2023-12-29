Europe Road Freight Market to Surpass $540 Billion by 2028, Propelled by Expanding E-commerce and Intensifying International Trade

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Road Freight Market: Analysis By Destination (Domestic, and International), By End User (Food and Beverage, Manufacturing, Retail, Metal and Mining, and Others), By Region Size and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Focus on Sustainability and Advanced Technologies Expected to Drive Transformative Trends in European Road Freight Logistics



The comprehensive analysis of the Europe road freight market offers an in-depth evaluation of significant growth dynamics and market segmentation. The report reveals that the market, which was valued at approximately US$461.22 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach a US$540.96 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.66%.

The flourishing trade, both domestic and international, emphasizes the indispensable role of road freight in the European economy. Over the projected period, the market volume is set to hit 1949.61 billion tonne-kilometres by 2028.





The depth of the study provides actionable insights based on destination, categorizing the market into domestic, and international segments. The report indicates that domestic road freight remains prevalent, propelled by the enhanced infrastructure, burgeoning online retail, and an expanding number of third-party logistics providers.

Conversely, international and cross-border freight is earmarked as the fastest-growing segment, a testament to the robust trade agreements within the EU and advancements in digital freight management systems.



End User Influence:

Analysts have segmented the road freight market by end user as well, identifying key sectors like food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, metal and mining, among others. Food and beverage emerges as both the largest and fastest-growing segment, powered by the surging online retail sector and evolving consumer preferences that demand efficient, timely transport of goods.



Regional Dominance:

The geographical dissection of the Europe road freight market encompasses powerhouse regions like Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, and others. Germany's robust transport network and industrial prowess secure its lead, while Spain is noted as the fastest-growing region, fueled by advancements in infrastructure and a keen focus on delivery services.



Market Dynamics:

Key growth drivers attributing to the upward trajectory include the escalating demand for third-party logistics (3PL), burgeoning e-commerce, intensified cross-border trade, and the integration of road freight in intermodal transportation. The consequential rise in fleet vehicles and logistics hubs augments market potential. However, challenges like surging fuel costs and regulatory pressures persist, prompting the need for adaptive strategies.



Trendsetting Developments:

Advances in technology and sustainability are carving newer pathways within the market. Innovations like RFID tagging and the embracement of green logistics practices resonate with the consumers' values and the industry's directional push toward ecological responsibility. These trends are expected to fuel further growth in the coming years.



Competitive Landscape:

The strategic movements of these key players, such as the recent expansion of Kuehne+Nagel's groupage network, continue to cultivate competitive excellence and innovation within the market. The widespread influence of this report sheds light on the collective drive for efficient, sustainable, and effective transport solutions that are rapidly shaping the future of Europe's road freight industry.



The research publication is a pivotal resource for stakeholders, investors, and industry participants aiming to navigate the complexities of the market, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and chart strategic courses in the evolving landscape of European logistics and transport services.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 122 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $461.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $540.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.7% Regions Covered Europe



