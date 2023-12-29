Cryogenic Valve Market Report 2024-2034, Featuring Profiles of CIRCOR, Emerson Electric, Flowserve, Fujikin, Meca-Inox & Schlumberger

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Valve Market Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Cryogenic Valve Market is forecast to surpass US$3.5 billion in 2024 with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

Global Transition to Renewable Energy and Cryogenic Energy Storage



The global transition to renewable energy sources contributes to the demand for cryogenic valves in energy storage applications. Cryogenic energy storage systems, utilizing liquefied air or nitrogen, offer a solution for storing excess energy generated by renewables. Companies like Highview Power leverage cryogenic valves in their energy storage projects, showcasing the market's relevance in facilitating the storage and release of renewable energy, thereby supporting the broader global transition towards sustainable and cleaner energy solutions.



Increasing Demand for LNG Bunkering and Marine Applications



The rising demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering in the maritime industry propels the global cryogenic valve market. LNG is increasingly adopted as a marine fuel for its lower emissions. Cryogenic valves are essential in LNG bunkering infrastructure, ensuring the safe transfer of liquefied gas to vessels. Notable projects, such as the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel in ports like Singapore and Rotterdam, highlight the market's integral role in supporting the maritime sector's transition towards cleaner energy sources.



Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

Increasing Demand for Industrial Gases Driving the Market Growth

Growing Demand from Chemicals Industry Driving the Market Growth

Increasing Demand for FPSO and FSRU Driving the Market Growth

Market Restraining Factors

Safety Concerns Regarding Operation of Liquefied Gases Hinder the Market Growth

Volatile Metal Prices Increase the Production Cost Hinder the Market Growth

High Operation and Maintenance Cost Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Rising Trade for LNG Opportunities for the Market

Increase in the Energy Demand Opportunities for the Market

Advancements in Technological Innovation Opportunities for the Market Growth

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Temperature Range

Low-Temperature Valves

Ultra-Low-Temperature Valves

Market Segment by Function

On/Off Valves

Control Valves

Relief Valves

Market Segment by Material

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

Cryogenic Steel

Market Segment by Application

Energy and Power Plants

Chemical Processing

Oil and Gas

Liquefied Natural Gas Facilities

Manufacturing and Fabrication

Market Segment by Type

Ball Valves

Gate Valves

Globe Valves

Butterfly Valves

Check Valves

Other Types

