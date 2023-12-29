Medical Waste Management Market Report 2023-2028, Featuring Profiles of Bertin Medical Waste, Biomedical Waste Solutions, Clean Harbors, Stericycle & Veolia Environnement

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Waste Management Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study of the medical waste management market examines the quality, accessibility, and relevance of medical waste management activities. The study includes a comprehensive market assessment, determination of market size, identification of key players, and analysis of trends and competitive dynamics. It examines the key factors driving and impeding industry growth. This report also studies the ongoing research and innovation efforts to advance medical waste management.
Revenues are broken down by region, type and service. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020, 2021, 2022 as the base year, and 2023, with a forecast through 2028. The report also covers the market share of major market players. It includes the company profiles of the major players, with brief information about their recent developments.
Objectives of the report include
- Definition and identification of key market segments of the medical waste management market.
- Analysis of offline and online medical waste management by geographical region, focusing on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
- Identification of economic and demographic factors affecting market growth.
- Analysis of the competitive landscape of the market.
Report Scope
The current report provides detailed information about the medical waste management market. This report highlights the current and future market potential and provides a detailed analysis of the market's drivers, challenges and opportunities.
Medical waste comprises infectious materials generated by healthcare facilities; these facilities include physician's offices, hospitals, dental practices, laboratories, medical research facilities, and veterinary clinics. Medical waste includes bodily fluids, culture dishes, glassware, bandages, gloves, sharps (needles or scalpels), and tissue.
This report also covers merger and acquisition strategies, emerging trends, and future opportunities. It informs all market players, potential entrants, government agencies, and other interested parties.
The Report Includes
- An overview of the global market related to medical waste management
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2020, 2021 and 2022, estimated figures for 2023, as well as forecasts for 2028, including projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by type, service and geographical region
- Discussion of factors such as the increasing volumes of medical waste, expansion of healthcare activities, and growing awareness of environmental impacts
- Insights into technological advances, recycling and waste reduction processes, public and government concerns, and public health initiatives
- Analysis of offline and online medical waste management, and identification of economic and demographic factors affecting the market's growth
- Coverage of emerging technologies in medical waste management market, recent developments, future opportunities, patent review, product pipeline and ESG trends
- Market share analysis of the key companies and coverage of mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations and partnerships
- Profiles of leading market participants
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Types of Medical Waste
- Hazardous Medical Waste
- Nonhazardous Medical Waste
- Medical Waste Management Services
- Guidelines
- SWOT Analysis of Medical Waste Management
- Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Waste Management
Chapter 4 Emerging Trends and Technology
- Remote Monitoring Systems (RMS)
- Gamma Radiation Techniques
- Plasma Gasification
- Ionizing Technologies
- Specialized Autoclave Systems and Microwave Sterilization
- Chemical Treatments
- Specialty Glazing Systems
- Future Opportunities
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type
- Nonhazardous
- Hazardous
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Service
- Collection, Transportation, and Storage Service
- Treatment and Disposal Service
- Recycling Service
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8 ESG Development
- Sustainable Management of Medical Waste-Challenges and Prospects
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Market Share of Medical Waste Management Service Provider Companies
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- Bertin Medical Waste
- Biomedical Waste Solutions
- Clean Harbors
- Daniels Health
- Gamma Waste Systems
- Republic Services Inc.
- Sharps Medical Waste Services
- Stericycle Inc.
- Suez Group
- Trilogy Medwaste
- Veolia Environnement
- Waste Management Inc.
