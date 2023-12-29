Medical Ultrasound Equipment Global Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs, Elastography Makes Waves

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Ultrasound Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Medical Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $10.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Medical Ultrasound Equipment estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The Ultrasound Market report discusses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the healthcare industry, specifically on the demand for ultrasound technology. It highlights how the pandemic has brought lung ultrasound to the forefront as a crucial medical imaging modality and explores its applications in various aspects of COVID-19 patient care.

Diagnostic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Therapeutic segment is estimated at 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report provides an overview of medical ultrasound, comparing it to other imaging modalities and discussing its application areas in healthcare. It also offers insights into the long-term market outlook for ultrasound technology, with developing countries expected to drive future growth.

One of the major challenges discussed in the report is the cost-effectiveness of ultrasound compared to other imaging modalities, and it includes a cost comparison for different imaging methods. Additionally, the report covers the competitive landscape of the ultrasound equipment market, including market share data for leading players in both the global and handheld ultrasound equipment segments.

The importance of compact portable ultrasound systems in point-of-care imaging is emphasized, and recent market activities and major acquisitions in the ultrasound industry are also highlighted. Overall, the report provides a comprehensive view of the ultrasound market, its challenges, opportunities, and competitive landscape, making it a valuable resource for industry stakeholders and decision-makers.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Medical Ultrasound Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 549 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Advances Spur Growth

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Ultrasound Systems

Enhanced Visualization Methods Enter the Ultrasound Space

Improved Electronics Drive Development of Advanced Systems

Automated Ultrasound Scanning Improves Department Efficiency

Advances in Compact Ultrasound Systems

Ergonomics Gains Importance in New Product Designs

Elastography Makes Waves in Ultrasound Industry

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Increasing Rates of Breast Cancer Drives Ultrasound Presence as a Supplementary Imaging Tool for Breast Cancer

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Echocardiography

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Emphasis on Improved Healthcare Delivery Drives Use of Ultrasound in Prenatal Diagnostics

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: Largely Untapped

Select FDA Approved Modes for Ultrasound Therapy

Focused Ultrasound: Multiple Therapeutic Possibilities

Application of Ultrasound in Alleviating Parkinson's Tremors

Prevalence of Kidney Stones Drives Use of Ultrasound Technology

Urinary Calculus Incidence by Type in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Incidence by Stone Type

Advancements in Ultrasound Fusion Technology

Ultrasound and MRI Imaging: An Efficient Combination

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Microbubbles/Ultrasound Contrast Agents Set for Strong Growth

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

Demographic Factors Buoy Demand for Ultrasound Equipment

