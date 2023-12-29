Vertical Garden Construction Global Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity

Dublin, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vertical Garden Construction - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Vertical Garden Construction Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2030



The global market for Vertical Garden Construction estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Outdoor, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.7% CAGR and reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Indoor segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report on Vertical Garden Construction explores the rising trend of vertical gardening in densely populated urban areas. It highlights how the well-known benefits of gardening have paved the way for the popularity of vertical gardens in space-constrained urban centers.

One of the key driving factors discussed in the report is the growing global population, coupled with the lack of space for traditional open outdoor gardens, which has led to a surge in interest in vertical gardening as an innovative solution for crowded urban spaces.

The report provides insights into the competitive landscape of the vertical garden construction market, including the percentage market share of key competitors in 2022. It also offers an overview of vertical gardens, their various types, benefits, and market outlook.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR



The Vertical Garden Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$534 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Pandemic Accelerates Interest In & Popularity Of Vertical Gardening. Here's How It All Started

The Rise of Nutrition Gardens to Address Food Security Issues Opens a New Window of Opportunity for Vertical Gardening

Small Efforts Can Make a Big Difference! Home Kitchen Gardens Can Contribute Their Bit to Global Food Security Goals Amid Growing Population: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Preference for Home Grown Vegetables & Fruits Amid Health Concerns & Food Inflation Drives Demand for Vertical Gardens

What Better Opportunity than Now for Promoting Vertical Gardens & Green Walls as Part of the Green Buildings Trend

Vertical Gardens, the New Green Tool to Combat Climate Change & Air Quality Issues

As Global Air Continues to Become Toxic Amid Half Hearted Sustainability Efforts, Vertical Gardens Provide a Practical Way to Combat Air Quality Issues: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, & 2020

Vertical Gardens Grow in Popularity for Their Ability to Enhance Building Energy Efficiency

Energy Consumption Worldwide by Sector (in %)

Home Renovations for Better Post Pandemic Living to Drive Opportunities for Vertical Gardens

A Review of the World's Most Innovatively Constructed Vertical Gardens

IoT & AI Powered Vertical Gardens & Farms Can Soon Become Commonplace

Continued Technology Developments Remain Crucial to Make Vertical Gardens Popular & Easier to Maintain

LED Grows as the Preferred Medium of Lighting in Vertical Gardens

