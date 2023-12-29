CoinW Sponsors UAE National Day Event in Collaboration with Saaed Association and UAE Ministry of Interior

Dubai, UAE, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In line with their commitment to social responsibility and sustainable development, CoinW, the world's pioneering cryptocurrency exchange, proudly participated as a Gold Sponsor in the UAE National Day event hosted by the Ministry of the Interior & Saaed Association. CoinW also formed a strategic partnership with the Saaed Association through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aiming to bolster the development of sustainable, and inclusive eco-systems.

Following last month's mangroves and fruit trees plantation event, the second phase of the UAE Saaed Association's National Day celebration unfolded through a tree plantation initiative in Abu Dhabi on the early morning of December 26. The event, themed "We Collaborate Tomorrow", featured Brigadier Hussein Alharthi, CEO of Saaed Association, and Brigadier Jamal Salem al Ameri, Executive Manager. The initiative seeks to promote sustainable development and raise public awareness, particularly in the aftermath of the recently concluded COP28 summit in Dubai.

The signing of the MOU between CoinW and the Saaed Association marks a deep collaboration between the two parties in the upcoming year. The MOU reflects a shared vision to foster sustainable and equitable ecosystems globally. CoinW, leveraging its industrial resources, is committed to driving green blockchain initiatives. The world’s pioneering cryptocurrency exchange has consistently supported green blockchain projects such as Carbon Credit tokenization, and has continuously contributed to the Web3 industry development by allocating technological resources and financial support to propel these innovative projects forward.

Sonia Shaw, CoinW's President, highlighted the company's dedication to social and corporate responsibility in her speech at the event. She emphasized that as a digital asset service provider strategically headquartered in the UAE, CoinW plays a pivotal role in advancing green initiatives. The company is dedicated to creating a greener Web3 world in alignment with the UAE's Green Agenda – 2030.

About CoinW