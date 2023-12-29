Compass Minerals (CMP) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Shareholder Class Action Against Compass Minerals Survives Motion to Dismiss; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE: CMP) (“Compass Minerals” or the “Company”) against certain of its officers and directors. Specifically, a class action lawsuit pending in the United States District Court for the District of Kansas against Compass Minerals and certain of its current and former officers recently survived, in part, certain defendants' attempts to have the case dismissed.



If you are a current, long-term shareholder of holding shares before October 31, 2017, you may have standing to hold Compass Minerals harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. You can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser to join this action:

Recently a class action complaint was filed against the company. The Compass Minerals class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period repeatedly assured investors that the CMCH upgrade at the Goderich mine was on track to materially reduce costs and boost Compass Minerals’ operating results starting in 2018. However, defendants’ statements were misleading because they failed to tell investors that costs at the Goderich mine were increasing rather than decreasing. The Compass Minerals class action lawsuit further alleges that defendants also misrepresented the amount of salt Compass Minerals was able to produce at Goderich using the new CMCH equipment and failed to disclose how the known and ongoing production shortfalls it was experiencing were reasonably expected to reduce its future operating income.

