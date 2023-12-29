GreenMobility announces the completion of the Private Placement; total number of shares and voting rights and registration of capital increase

Company Announcement no. 140 – 2023

Copenhagen, December 29st, 2023

GreenMobility A/S announces the completion of the Private Placement; total number of shares and voting rights and registration of capital increase

Reference is made to company announcements 134 from 14 December 2023 and 138 from 15 December 2023.

Today, GreenMobility A/S (”GreenMobility” or the “Company”) announces the completion of the Private Placement which was first announced on December 14th 2023.

GreenMobility has received subscription from existing shareholders such as Arbejdernes Landsbank, Strategic Invest, AkademikerPension (MP Pension), BankInvest, Lønmodtagernes Dyrtidsfond (LD) and the Company’s CEO Kasper Gjedsted and Chairman Tue Østergaard, as well as a number of new Danish investors.

The proceeds from the Offering shall support GreenMobility's strategy of continued investment in the Danish market to achieve profitability in 2024. GreenMobility intends to show the market that the green transition can become profitable within shared mobility, and our ambition is to become the first European electric vehicle operator to do so. The market for electric vehicles is in constant change, and we will continiously adapt our business accordingly.

The 889,129 new shares have been issued today, and the new shares will be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S under the Company’s permanent ISIN-code (DK0060817898), with the first day of trading and official listing being 29 December 2023.

GreenMobility’s share capital has been increased by nominally DKK 355,651.60 as a result of the completion of the Private Placement. Accordingly, the nominal value of the Company’s total share capital now amounts to DKK 2,135,265.20 divided into 5,338,163 shares each carrying 1 voting right, corresponding to a total of 5,338,163 voting rights cf. section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

The Company’s Articles of Association have been updated to reflect the capital increase. The updated Articles of Association have been registered with the Danish Business Authority and can be found at https://www.greenmobility.com/investors/governance/governance-documents/ .

