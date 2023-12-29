Mobivity's Successful Partnerships With Mobile Game Developers Deliver Millions of Consumer Transactions to Brands

PHOENIX, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), a provider of technology connecting mobile gaming audiences to real-world brands and products, announced today that it achieved a major corporate milestone with over 30 million consumers participating in its Connected Rewards product.



In the last year, two of the largest fuel brands, several top 10 convenience stores, and more than 20 major restaurant chains have all relied upon Mobivity’s Connected Rewards™ technology to connect their brand offers to the 200 million U.S. consumers who download and play mobile games monthly. Each participating brand has increased customer and loyalty member acquisition and store transactions without impacting marketing budgets.

“Brand adoption of Connected Rewards has been phenomenal as we’ve seen the number of campaigns increase by more than 300% since the start of the year,” said Kim Carlson, Mobivity Chief Operating Officer. “More impressive than the growth and velocity has been the performance achieved for brands while operating within their existing budgets.”

Restaurant, retail, convenience, and fuel brands, each with their respective marketing objectives, have tapped into this unique mobile gaming audience through Mobivity’s program to achieve their goals. Three recent examples of brands exceeding their goals through Connected Rewards include:

A top 3 C-store exceeded its loyalty acquisition goal, reducing acquisition costs 82%.

A national restaurant chain drove 54% of its redemptions from lapsed customers.

A major retail brand saw 57% larger basket sizes by adding games to their offers.



“With marketing costs increasing faster than marketing budgets, brands and game developers have accelerated their use of Connected Rewards, which resulted in expanding our offering to four different solutions, allowing us to scale more easily and keep pace with the demand,” concluded Carlson.

About Mobivity

Mobivity’s cloud-based Connected Rewards™ technology delivers billions of consumer offers and rewards by connecting world-class retail, restaurant, and convenience brand offers to gameplay in popular mobile games. Through its partnerships with leading game publishers, developers, and ad networks, Mobivity connects the massive universe of mobile game consumers to its broad network of brands. Through Connected Rewards, game developers attract more players to their games, brands experience more traffic from players redeeming their brand offers in-store and online, and consumers get valuable, real-world rewards from brands they love by playing mobile games. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

