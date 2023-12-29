WANG & LEE GROUP, INC. Announces 2023 Unaudited Interim Financial Results

HONG KONG, China, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (Nasdaq: WLGS) (“WLGS” or the “Company”), is a British Virgin Islands holding company with operations conducted by its subsidiaries in Hong Kong. The group is a construction prime and subcontractor engaging in the installation of Electrical & Mechanical Systems (“E&M”), which include low voltage (220v/phase 1 or 380v/phase 3) electrical systems, mechanical ventilation and air-conditioning (“MVAC”) systems, fire service systems, water supply and sewage disposal system installation and fitting out for the public and private sectors. The group’s vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem thereby creating value to its shareholders, today announced its unaudited operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2023.



2023 Interim Results Overview

Revenue

Our sales were $1.44 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, which increased by $0.19 million, or 15.2% from $1.25 million for the same period of 2022. During the six months ended June 30, 2023, we through WANG & LEE CONTRACTING LIMITED earned construction income of $1.44 million, compared to income of $1.25 million in 2022.

Below is the summary presenting the Company’s revenues disaggregated by products and services and timing of revenue recognition:

For the six months ended

June 30, Revenue by recognition over time 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue by recognition over time $ 1,437 $ 1,250 $ 1,437 $ 1,250





For the six months ended

June 30, Revenue by major product line 2023 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Low voltage electrical system $ 707 $ 818 MVAC systems 328 - Out-fitting 381 279 Water supply and sewage disposal system installation 14 95 Fire safety system 7 58 $ 1,437 $ 1,250





Cost of revenues

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, cost of revenues increased by $0.31 million, or 35.6%, to $1.18 million from $0.87 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase was in line with the revenue growth.

Gross profit

Our gross profit was $0.25 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to gross profit of $0.38 million for the same period of 2022.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses amounted to approximately $1.89 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023, $1.27 million or 204.8% higher than $0.62 million for the same period of 2022. This increase was mainly due to increase of listing fee and salary payment.

General and administrative expenses include rental expenses, staff salary and benefits, legal and professional fees, office expenses, travel expenses, entertainment, depreciation and listing fee.

Finance cost

Finance cost amounted to $24,597 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, $10,662 or 76.5% higher than $13,935 for the same period of 2022.

Other Income

Other income amounted to $41,877 for the six months ended June 30, 2023, $27,939 or 200% higher than $13,938 for the same period of 2022.

Net loss

As a result of the various factors described above, net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $1.62 million, as compared to $0.24 million for the same period of 2022.

About WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc.

WANG & LEE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2023, AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data)

As of June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,416 $ 610 Accounts receivables, net 307 1,068 Contract Assets, net 1,370 1,037 Retention receivables – current, net 39 2 Other receivables 84 - Other receivables – related parties 1 1 Advance and prepayments 127 160 Total current assets 9,344 2,878 Retention receivables – non-current, net 183 220 Plant and equipment, net 73 2 Total assets $ 9,600 $ 3,100 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Short-term bank loans $ 579 $ 455 Account payables 599 937 Other payables 75 48 Contract liabilities 866 867 Other payables – related parties 2,180 1,853 Total current liabilities 4,299 4,160 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Bank loans, non-current 642 653 Total liabilities 4,941 4,813 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - - SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Ordinary share, no par value; 15,096,331 and 12,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 respectively 8,000,002 2 Additional paid-in-capital 503 503 Accumulated deficit (3,846 ) (2,221 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2 5 Total shareholders’ equity (deficit) 4,659 (1,713 ) Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 9,600 $ 3,100





WANG & LEE GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023 AND 2022

(In thousands of U.S. dollars except share and per share data)