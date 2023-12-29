Intra-group Merger

On 29 December 2023, OÜ Rüütli Property and Palupera Põllud OÜ, which are subsidiaries of Bigbank AS subsidiary OÜ Rüütli Majad, signed a merger agreement. The intention of the merger is to simplify the group structure.

According to the merger agreement, the acquiring company is OÜ Rüütli Property. The merger will most likely be registered in the Commercial Registry during February 2024. As a result of the merger Palupera Põllud OÜ will wind up and OÜ Rüütli Property shall continue as the legal successor of Palupera Põllud OÜ. The merger date will be 01 January 2024.

This transaction does not have any effect on Bigbank AS group consolidated profit, assets, or liabilities.

Argo Kiltsmann

Member of the Management Board

Tel: +372 53 930 833

E-mail: Argo.Kiltsmann@bigbank.ee

www.bigbank.ee