From Virtual Host to Metaverse, "Panda Beibei" IP Evolves with New Updates

Chengdu, China, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From the Golden Panda Awards Ceremony to the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, from Chengdu's night markets to the Chengdu FISU Games, from experiencing the lively atmosphere of autumn to warming up together in winter—panda Beibei is never absent in major events and seasonal changes, becoming a warm-hearted companion for a large number of audience.



With the great charm of panda Beibei, Panda Wandering has already launched over 30 episodes, covering various aspects of Sichuan, including culture, economy, trade, tourism, delicacy, folklore, transportation, technology, etc. Over 800 original videos of the program have been released globally, with a total of 2 billion views both domestically and internationally, it has achieved preliminary international influence.





(Home Page of Panda Beibei Metaverse)



After the initial half year, Panda Wandering, centered on the lovely and vivid IP character of panda Beibei and the diverse contents, combined with advanced technologies like AIGC, graphic rendering, cloud computing, has established a metaverse platform with network contents presentation, named "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan", featured by intelligence, immersive experience, real-time interaction.



With Multiple Features, Sichuan Culture Enters to the Metaverse

With the iconic panda digital figure representing Sichuan, a self-controlled dissemination platform is created. Using AIGC metaverse technology and multimedia approaches, it showcases Sichuan's openness and inclusiveness, highlighting the unique charm of Chinese traditional culture. This forms distinct platform characteristics in terms of content, interaction, and so on.



It works as not only a new channel for promoting Panda Wandering, but also a new window for global audiences to understand Sichuan Province, being the key feature of "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan".



For the currently launched version, "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan" presents the theme contents from Panda Wandering, such as "The Grand Event at the Doorstep" and "The Lively and Bustling Atmosphere of Sichuan". The former primarily covers international events in Sichuan in 2023, including the 19th Western China International Fair, the 31st Chengdu FISU Games, the first Golden Panda Awards, and the 2023 Chengdu World Science Fiction Convention, etc. These all have demonstrated openness and international engagement of Sichuan. The latter focuses on delicacy, scenery, culture, museums, and intangible cultural heritage, aiming to promote Sichuan's distinctive local culture, like "In Kangding, see how Italian girl got the international love song" and "China in Light of Hanzi: The Splendor of Chinese Civilization in Writing" , which have gained widespread attention.







(Panorama Page of Panda Beibei Metaverse Sandbox)



Additionally, "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan" has established a dedicated content section about Sichuan, launching four major metaverse maps featuring Chengdu, Luzhou, Kangding, and Qionglai, prominently showcasing the renowned scenic areas like Mount Qingcheng, Mount Emei, Jiuzhai Valley, and Sanxingdui. Every user of this platform is able to enjoy the wonderful programs at the metaverse and to have a comprehensive understanding of Sichuan culture. This is the embodiment of the core theme: "Experience the Majectic and Grand Prospect of Chinese-style Modernization."



Real-time interaction, together with intelligent communication, is another prominent feature of "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan".



Right now, users can communicate with panda Beibei via texting, discussing a variety of topics, including but not limited to personal questions and Sichuan culture, tourism, etc. Furthermore, "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan" plans to roll out more exciting contents, with a voice interaction system set to launch in January. By then, users will be able to engage in real-time English-Chinese voice conversations with "Beibei".



Utilizing advanced graphic rendering technology, "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan" constructs a vibrant and colorful true three-dimensional metaverse environment. Upon entering the platform, users will see the metaverse structures, environments, and characters such as Chengdu Museum, Tianfu Greenway, Chengdu Science Fiction Museum, Luzhou East Gate Tower, Kangding City, and Pingle Ancient Town, which users are familiars with. This design provides users with a brand new and warm-hearted experience.





(Panorama Page of Panda Beibei Metaverse Sandbox)



By making full use of the distinctive symbol of the giant panda in the "home of the giant pandas", the character of panda Beibei, designed with animals as prototypes, is a remarkable breakthrough and full of local characteristics. In the digital persona industry, it can be regarded as a cross-species design, demonstrating the pioneering design in expanding IP function.







(Interactive Page of Panda Beibei Metaverse ChatGPT)



Centered on the panda digital character, a symbol representing Sichuan, "A Majestic and Grand Prospect @Sichuan" combines the forms of video, text, voice, AIGC, etc. This fully unleashes the positive impact of pandas in cross-cultural communication, breaking down cultural barriers with friendliness, mobilizing diverse participants in communication, actively spreading the contents, and transforming online users into offline visitors. This effort contributes to promoting cultural dissemination and the development of cultural tourism in Sichuan. Website: https://pw.sctv.com



