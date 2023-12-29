Synegen Wins Award for Best Use of Integrations

ITASCA, Ill., Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synegen has been named an award winner for the best use of integrations from Totara.



Synegen , a software development and technology consulting firm, was named the winner of Totara’s Best Use of Integrations Award . This recognition displays Synegen’s commitment to leveraging Totara’s open-source learning technology to deliver strategic and impactful learning and development solutions.

“We are honored to receive this Totara Award, which recognizes our talented team's ability to utilize Totara's open architecture and APIs in crafting tailored learning solutions.” Jason Miller, Director of Business Development at Synegen.

The Totara Awards are designed to acknowledge partners who display a strong commitment to open, flexible learning technology, as well as the dedication and hard work invested in the success of their clients' projects.

The award-winning project showcases successful implementation of the Totara platform, alignment with clients' learning goals, and a measurable and positive impact on their organizational performance.

Synegen's innovative approach in customizing and tailoring Totara solutions not only contributes to the success highlighted by the award but also reflects a broader commitment to seamlessly integrating learning and performance management into their client’s enterprise ecosystem.

Leveraging Totara Learn’s robust feature set and open-source architecture, Synegen facilitated real-time integration with critical business applications, such as Salesforce, Shopify, third-party testing platforms, and internal systems. This resulted in an integrated enterprise solution, enabling the seamless flow of data to ensure access to user and training center information throughout the organization.

Totara has been providing flexible learning solutions since 2011. They remain at the forefront of providing learning solutions that adapt to an organization’s unique needs. Their innovative approach integrates skills and performance development, paving the way for enduring employee success. For more information on Totara, visit www.synegenlearn.com/services/open-source .

Synegen has over 20 years of transforming technical challenges into strategic business solutions and is committed to helping businesses of all sizes discover the right technology solutions to advance their business. Since 2013, Synegen has been an award-winning Totara partner renowned for its technical expertise. For more information, visit www.synegenlearn.com

Press Contact:

Hannah Dusharm

hannah.dusharm@synegen.com