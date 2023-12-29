Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.12.2023

Enento Group PlcANNOUNCEMENT 29.12.2023
   
   
Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 29.12.2023 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date29.12.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount2,644Shares
Average price/ share19.6009EUR
Total cost51,824.78EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 9 057 shares
including the shares repurchased on 29.12.2023
   
   
On behalf of Enento Group Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For further information:  
Arto Paukku  
Investor Relations Officer  
tel. +358 50 469 5380  
   
www.enento.com  







Enento 29.12 trades