Attention: Xfinity-Comcast Customers affected by Recent Data Breach May be eligible For Compensation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xfinity/Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) recently suffered a massive data breach affecting more than 35.8 million Xfinity customers. Personal information such as usernames and hashed passwords, names, contact information, partial social security numbers, dates of birth and secret questions and answers for some of its customers have been compromised.



WHAT’S THIS ABOUT? Xfinity customers may be eligible for compensation if they received an email or letter of the data breach. Click here to find out more:

https://bit.ly/41BrzUQ

WHY AM I ENTITLED TO COMPENSATION? Data breaches are serious matters that can cause long term damage. Hackers break into networks so that they can steal your personal information to sell it on the dark web or commit identity theft, financial theft, or other frauds. The company may be liable for failing to secure your privacy.

HOW DO I KNOW IF I WAS AFFECTED? If you received a data breach notification letter from Xfinity, you are affected. Follow the link below to find out if you may be eligible for compensation.

Levi Korsinsky, LLP is investigating whether affected customers are entitled to compensation. If you have received a notice about the data breach, you may be entitled to compensation. There is no cost or obligation to participate. Click here find out more:

https://bit.ly/41BrzUQ

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized consumer advocacy law firm that has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars against large corporations. The firm’s team of over 70 extraordinary attorneys and professionals have a winning track record going against the most powerful defense attorneys in the world and know how to maximize your compensation. The firm is a 100% contingency firm – we don’t get paid unless you get paid!

Please visit us as www.zlk.com for more information. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com