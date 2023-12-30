Flash News: OKX Reduces Confirmation Requirements for BTC Network Withdrawals

NASSAU, the Bahamas, Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 30, 2023.



OKX Reduces Confirmation Requirements for BTC Network Withdrawals

OKX today announced that it has reduced the number of block confirmations required for Bitcoin (BTC) withdrawals. This adjustment is aimed at improving the withdrawal experience for OKX users and was implemented on December 26, 2023.

With this update, the number of block confirmations required for BTC withdrawals has been reduced from 3 to 2. This change streamlines the withdrawal process and allows users to access their funds more quickly and efficiently. It is important to note that the minimum confirmation count for deposits remains unchanged.

This adjustment is a testament to OKX's dedication to enhancing the user experience and ensuring smooth and seamless transactions.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



