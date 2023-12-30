Xponential Fitness Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud At Xponential

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (“Xponential” or the “Company”) (NYSE: XPOF). Click Here to Join Investigation.



If you acquired Xponential securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please click here or contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

On June 27, 2023, Fuzzy Panda Research, a short seller, published a report alleging, among other things, that Xponential is an “Abusive Franchisor That Is A House of Cards” and is "hiding the fact that many of their brands and franchisees are struggling." The report further alleges that, despite the claims of Xponential's CEO that the Company has "never closed a store," Fuzzy Panda found over 30 permanently closed stores. Additionally, the report claims that franchise documents of Xponential suggest that 8 out of every 10 Xponential brands are losing money monthly, with over half of Xponential studios never making a positive financial return.

Following this news, Xponential's stock price fell $9.39 per share, or 37.4%, to close at $15.72 per share on June 27, 2023.

Then, on December 11, 2023, Xponential disclosed that the SEC has asked the Company to provide the agency with "certain documents."

Following this news, Xponential's stock price fell $1.61 per share, over 15%, to close at $8.99 per share on December 11, 2023.

