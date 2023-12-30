TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with great sadness that the Board of Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) informs you of the passing of Gustavo Cisneros on December 29, 2023.



Mr. Cisneros was an independent member of the Board from 2003, chairing its Environment, Social and Governance and Nomination Committee and serving as a member of the Compensation Committee. He was also a member of Barrick’s International Advisory Board, which advises the Board on geopolitical and other strategic issues.

Announcing this, Barrick Executive Chairman John Thornton paid tribute to Mr. Cisneros as a business leader of international stature who had built his family-owned Cisneros into a worldwide media, entertainment, telecommunications and consumer products group. He also held board and leadership positions at a wide range of major corporations and institutions.

“Gustavo was an irreplaceable source of wisdom, judgment and insight for decades. He had an uncanny ability to get right to the core of the matter, to see around corners and to give sound, practical, forward leaning advice when one most needed it. His generous and entrepreneurial spirit and his personal and professional integrity will be missed by all of us. Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros, his children, Carolina, Guillermo and Adriana, and their families with whom the entire Barrick family shares this heartbreaking loss,” said John Thornton.

