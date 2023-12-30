Fuller Theological Seminary Celebrates Mark Labberton’'s Legacy with Festschrift Release

Pasadena, CA, Dec. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuller Theological Seminary is excited to announce the upcoming release of “Now to God Who Is Able: Vocation, Justice, and Ministry: Essays in Honor of Mark Labberton,” a festschrift honoring the impactful career and ministry of Mark Labberton. Published by Pickwick, an imprint of Wipf and Stock, the book is publicly available via Wipf and Amazon .

The festschrift is coedited by Rev. Dr. Neal D. Presa, vice president of student affairs and vocational outreach and associate professor of preaching and worship at New Brunswick Theological Seminary, and Dr. Anne E. Zaki, assistant professor of preaching and practical theology at the Evangelical Theological Seminary in Cairo. Both of them are affiliate professors at Fuller Theological Seminary.

This volume gathers insights from a diverse group of pastors, professors, and thought leaders, reflecting on the significant areas of ministry influenced by Mark Labberton. Contributors include civil rights leader John Perkins, Bishop David Zac Niringiye, several Fuller faculty members and trustees, and other notable figures in theological education.

Fuller President David Emmanuel Goatley expressed his admiration for Labberton’s contributions, stating, “Mark Labberton’s journey through his multifaceted roles as pastor, scholar, and leader has left an indelible mark on Fuller and the broader church community. His commitment to justice, mercy, and humility, as exhorted in Micah 6:8, continues to inspire and challenge us. This festschrift is a testament to his enduring legacy and our shared vision for a church that embodies these values in its witness to the world.”

“We give thanks to God for the life, legacy, and friendship of Mark Labberton for his more than four decades of ministry as pastor, scholar-activist, professor, and seminary president,” shared Neal D. Presa and Anne E. Zaki. “We honor Mark through this volume by assembling a broad array of voices reflecting upon those areas of ministry which Mark has impacted and influenced. The writers, hailing from various disciplines and backgrounds, share a commitment to the Gospel, the flourishing of the Church’s witness, and God’s transformative justice in the world.”

The announcement comes after a surprise dinner presentation last Friday at Il Fornaio restaurant in Pasadena, attended by friends and colleagues, including several contributors to the festschrift. The event was a vibrant celebration of Labberton’s enduring impact on theological education and Christian ministry.

