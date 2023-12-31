ShibaGPT Launches an AI-Powered Promotion System

NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, ShibaGPT has launched its AI-Powered promotion system. ShibaGPT is a groundbreaking meme coin on Solana that is making waves in the world of crypto currency. With its innovative approach and success in earlier funding stages, ShibaGPT is quickly gaining widespread recognition. It positions itself at the intersection of two thriving industries: the fast-growing meme coin market and the cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) sector.





Within the crypto community, ShibaGPT has rapidly earned a reputation and has attracted substantial investments, demonstrating the market's unwavering confidence in its potential. This project stands out from the rest due to its unique attributes and ambitious vision of leveraging AI to revolutionize the meme sector.

At first glance, ShibaGPT may be mistakenly perceived as just another meme coin, but it surpasses that notion by embodying a one-of-a-kind AI-powered promotion system, driven by the ChatGPT API. At its core, ShibaGPT possesses the remarkable capability to assimilate successful marketing strategies, autonomously create PR materials, and effectively promote itself on relevant forums and social networks.

To engage directly with users, ShibaGPT harnesses the power of LLMs like ChatGPT and Claude.ai, creating a tailor-made AI marketing technology. This platform offers a user-friendly dashboard, allowing interaction with the AI, providing feedback, making suggestions, and asking questions. Unlike other meme tokens that heavily rely on human marketing efforts to gain traction, ShibaGPT takes charge by crafting its own marketing strategies, writing its own press releases, and promoting itself across relevant forums and social networks. It possesses the equivalent power of 100 marketing agencies, generating an abundance of content that rivals even the most attention-grabbing tabloid newspaper. Imagine a vast amount of data fueling press releases and marketing materials, disseminated across forums and social media platforms. ShibaGPT also diligently monitors and analyzes the performance of its marketing endeavors, making necessary adjustments along the way.

Additionally, ShibaGPT features a staking program on the Solana network, offering token holders an exciting opportunity to actively contribute to the token's marketing efforts and earn rewards. This staking program is designed to foster community participation and engagement, providing added value to token holders. Users have the option to stake ShibaGPT through various staking pools on Solana, each offering distinct rewards and benefits.

The presale of ShibaGPT or $SHIBGPT token is currently structured across five distinct stages. In the first stage, the token is valued at $0.0005. As the project progresses to the second stage, the token price will increase by 2% daily, with the presale concluding within a month.

ShibaGPT is at the beginning of an exciting journey, poised to make a significant impact in the industry with its unique approach and innovative AI features. The project's roadmap includes plans for expanded social media engagement and further development of its ecosystem.

