Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Dollar General, and Estee and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG), and Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)

Class Period: May 28, 2020 - August 31, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2024

The Dollar General class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dollar General stores were chronically understaffed and suffering from logistical and inventory management problems which left stores with tens of millions of dollars’ worth of outdated and unwanted inventory, mispriced goods, and lost and damaged items; (ii) large backlogs of unsellable merchandise had built up at Dollar General’s stores, which inventory had not been timely written down due to understaffing and Dollar General’s failure to manage its inventory; (iii) the allotment of employee hours per store per week imposed by Dollar General management placed employees in virtually impossible situations where assigned tasks, including those necessary to effective store operations, could not be completed within the allotted time; (iv) Dollar General was systematically overcharging customers for items upon checkout above the listed price in violation of state laws, including state law violations identified by state regulators in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, and Ohio; (v) Dollar General’s reported revenue and earnings during the Class Period were artificially inflated by defendants’ over-pricing scheme; (vi) Dollar General’s failure to manage store inventories and accurately price items upon checkout risked the loss of customers, lower sales, adverse regulatory actions, and reputational fallout; and (vii) Dollar General was not on track to achieve its guidance during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis.

On February 23, 2023, Dollar General announced that fourth quarter of 2022 sales and earnings would come in materially below what Dollar General had led investors to expect as recently as December 2022. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell.

Then, on March 16, 2023, Dollar General revealed, among other things, that it missed its prior annual net sales guidance by approximately $140 million. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell nearly 3%.

Thereafter, on June 1, 2023, Dollar General reported first quarter of 2023 revenue of $130 million below analysts’ estimates. Dollar General also slashed its full year 2023 financial forecast and that it further only expected full year 2023 net sales growth in the range of 3.5% to 5%, down 26% at the midpoint from the prior 5.5% to 6% range provided in March 2023. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell nearly 20%.

Finally, on August 31, 2023, Dollar General reported lower than expected second quarter of 2023 financial results and again slashed its sales and profit outlook for full year 2023. Dollar General blamed weaker consumer spending on non-essential purchases and increasing theft for the shortfall. On this news, the price of Dollar General common stock fell more than 12%.

For more information on the Dollar General class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DG

Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL)

Class Period: August 18, 2022 - May 2, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 5, 2024

The filed complaint alleges that defendants misled investors with unrealistic and materially false statements about market demand Estee’s products and its inventory levels. These statements concealed the truth about Estee’s weakness in the market until, on May 3, 2023, Estee announced weaker sales and profit for the year than estimated and accordingly cut its fiscal year outlook for a third consecutive time.

As a result, the price of Estee stock declined from $245.22 per share on May 2, 2023 to $202.70 per share on May 3, 2023.

For more information on the Estee class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EL

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com