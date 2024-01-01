Food Robotics Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.5% through 2032 - Rising Demand for Packaged Foods to Propel Growth

Newark, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 2.6 billion food robotics market will reach USD 9.2 billion by 2032. The need for automation solutions has increased due to the steps taken by different governments to ensure food safety. The food manufacturing and processing industries are benefiting from technology in meeting their production goals and ensuring consistent product quality. There is a growing need for food robotics systems due to the rising use of robot systems for numerous industrial applications. Automation systems like articulated, parallel, SCARA, and cylindrical are being developed due to the food processing industry's requirement for operational efficiencies and the faster pace of technological advancements. Heavy material handling, pack & place, and complex processing requirements are met by the automated systems employed in the food processing sector. Depending on the needs of the various sectors, automated systems have different functions and capabilities.



Europe to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Europe is expected to have the essential food robotics market share. The European food robotics market has experienced significant expansion, primarily due to consumer preferences for packaged and ready-to-eat foods and growing concerns about food cleanliness and lifestyle. The demand for sophisticated packaged food and beverages has increased throughout the region due to increases in consumer income.



The articulated segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.72 billion. The increased use of this system in material handling and palletizing has led to a growth in the articulated robots segment.



The heavy segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 1.06 billion. The segment has been expanding because of the better R&D of this payload and the ongoing technological developments.



The packaging segment dominated the market with the most significant revenue of USD 0.57 billion. The growing demand for packaged goods is the main factor behind the segment's rise. Using robot systems in packaging results in higher production capacity, reduced waste, and consistent packaging.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers: Growing adoption of digitalization across the F&B industry



Digitalization has emerged as a critical facilitator of automation in recent years, as artificial intelligence increases workforce productivity to drive operational productivity. The F&B industry's digitisation usage is subject to several rules. Food companies must use ERP systems to update and modernise their approaches to the principles of HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point) by the USFDA's Food Safety Modernization Act. Organisations can monitor their products with complete visibility and guarantee compliance with food safety regulations using technology for the HACCP process and database management. Simultaneously, the possible application of 3D printing technology for testing, research, and development will accelerate its mass production acceptance.



Restraint: Skill shortage



There needs to be more expertise in this field in nations like China, India, and Brazil, where the food and beverage sector has significant growth potential. This is because there is a need for more trained faculty to teach the topics, and mastery of four to five engineering disciplines is necessary to become an expert in this sector. Furthermore, the engineering fields that concentrate on robotics could be narrower. This directly inhibits the market for food robotics since building a sufficient pool of skilled labour will take some time.



Opportunity: Growing focus on efficient food packaging



Food is better protected and preserved when packaged automatically, reducing the possibility of contamination from environmental and human sources. Due to growing retailer pressure and raw material costs, robots are starting to look like appealing alternatives in the packaging industry. Robotics technologies are used in nearly all food packaging processes and nearly a third of food processing operations. The percentage of businesses adopting robotics increased slightly to 90% in 2019. In the next five years, almost every firm will probably have robotics in use on the factory floor.



Challenge: High installation cost



Most food firms are hesitant to implement automated procedures since the installation cost is less than the robot's. A barrier to the market's expansion is the additional expense of integrating individual robots into a complete robotic system and the cost of peripheral devices such as safety barriers, sensors, PLCs, HMIs, and safety systems. There are additional engineering expenses related to commissioning, installation, and programming. These extra expenses hamper the expansion to improve the global market. Small and medium-sized manufacturers are hesitant to pay large installation fees upfront because doing so might take longer to reach the break-even threshold.



Some of the major players operating in the food robotics market are:



● Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

● Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

● OMRON Corporation

● Staubli International AG

● Mayekawa Mfg. Co. Ltd.

● Fuji Robotics

● ABB Group

● Rockwell Automation Inc.

● Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation

● Bastian Solutions LLC

● Ellison Technologies Inc.

● Moley Robotics



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Types of Robots:



● Parallel

● Cylindrical

● Articulated

● SCARA

● Others



By Payload:



● Medium

● Low

● Heavy



By Application :



● Repackaging

● Picking

● Packaging

● Palletizing

● Processing

● Others



About the report:



The global food robotics market is analyzed based on value (USD billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



