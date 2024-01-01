AWOL Vision Unveils Cutting-Edge Home Theater Projectors at CES 2024: Pitch Daymond John for a Chance to Win a Total of $50,000 Worth of Products

Las Vegas, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES attendees are encouraged to visit AWOL Vision for cutting-edge triple laser projectors, innovative screens, and the exciting Vanish Laser TV.





AWOL Vision is excited to announce a special guest by entrepreneur and "Shark Tank" star, Daymond John, at our CES 2024 booth. See Daymond at 2 pm on Tuesday Jan 9th, at CES Booth No: 51432 in the Venetian Expo. Experience an exclusive session where Daymond John will share his entrepreneurial wisdom. Visit AWOL Vision's booth to present your vision for an AWOL Vision home theater setup and receive the chance to win premium AWOL Vision products . Don't miss this unique opportunity to engage with Daymond John. Join us at CES 2024 for this inspiring event.

All-in-one Vanish Laser TV: No Worries about Placement

AWOL Vision, a pioneer in home entertainment technology, is set to captivate audiences at CES 2024 with its latest innovation the new Vanish Laser TV .



AWOL Vision understands the challenges users face when it comes to setting up their home theaters. With the Vanish TV, the company has taken a giant leap toward making the dream of a perfect home theater setup a reality. This innovative all-in-one triple-laser projection television ingeniously combines the new LTV-3500 Pro projector, floor-rising screen, and motorized cabinet into a single, cohesive unit. Now, users no longer need to worry about projector placement or disrupting their home layout. Simply find a wall, place the Vanish TV, and enjoy an unparalleled home theater experience.

All CES attendees are warmly invited to visit AWOL Vision's booth #51432 at The Venetian Expo Hall to experience the latest technological marvels. Visitors to CES will have the opportunity to experience these groundbreaking products firsthand, learn more about AWOL Vision's commitment to quality, have some fun, and explore how these advancements will transform the home entertainment experience.



About AWOL Vision:

Founded in 2020, disrupting the home entertainment industry by introducing ultra short throw, triple-laser projection to the market. AWOL Vision has quickly become a driving force of home theater and living room entertainment solutions.