Global Silt Curtain Market Size worth USD 12.4 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silt curtain market size was USD 8.6 % Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing stringent regulations to protect water quality and ecosystems is a key factor driving market revenue growth. Silt curtains are being employed for various environmental purposes due to increasing concerns about the environmental impact and regulatory limitations related to water pollution. The governments of several developed economies, including the U.S. and Germany, have enforced the use of silt curtains in construction activities near water bodies. In the dredging industry, whether it involves hydraulic or mechanical methods, all dredging projects encounter some degree of particle suspension.

However, variability in watercourse conditions and necessity for customized solutions are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Construction operations take place in diverse settings, each with distinct challenges related to factors such as flow rates and water depths. In addition, continuous innovations and customization are necessary to tailor silt curtains to these varying conditions, which could restrain market revenue growth. Moreover, perception of silt curtains as an extra expense in construction endeavors might present a challenge. Particularly in industries sensitive to costs, some stakeholders may view these environmental safeguards as an additional financial burden. To address this perception barrier, it is crucial to educate industry professionals and decision-makers about long-term advantages and cost-effectiveness of silt curtains in preventing environmental damage.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 8.6 Million Volume Units in 2022 XX Units CAGR (2023–2032) 3.9% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 12.4 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019-2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Nilex Inc., ACME Environmental, ABASCO, Geofabrics sustainable solutions, Agastya, Ecocoast, Elastec, Murlac Land & Marine Environmental Solutions, Cunningham Covers, and GEI Works

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global silt curtain market is fairly fragmented, with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective silt curtain solutions in the market. Some major players included in the global silt curtain market report are:

Strategic Development

On 21 September 2020, The ecological development blueprint for Country Garden Forest City was unveiled, outlining the purpose of ecological development and defining specific objectives and targets for the phased management, development, and operation of the eco-city. Forest City committed substantial investments to various initiatives, including the implementation of a dual-layer silt barrier during reclamation activities and the preservation of seagrass.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The type 2 segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global silt curtain market in 2022. This is because type 2 silt curtains are specifically engineered to endure moderate currents and waves, offering superior stability when compared to type 1 curtains. This feature makes these well-suited for construction operations in regions with more demanding water conditions. With their improved design, type 2 silt curtains prove more efficient in managing the movement of suspended sediment in environments characterized by moderate water flow. These curtains establish a dependable barrier, effectively preventing the dispersion and settling of sediment in undesirable areas.

The erosion control segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global silt curtain market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising use of silt curtains for erosion control, providing numerous advantages in addressing the negative impacts of sediment erosion in aquatic settings. Operating as a barrier, these effectively inhibit the washing away of soil particles and sediments by water currents, thereby minimizing erosion in vulnerable regions. These curtains play a vital role in safeguarding shorelines by preventing the erosion of land-based sediment into the water. This is especially critical in coastal zones or along riverbanks where erosion poses a threat to the loss of valuable land, infrastructure, and ecosystems.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global silt curtain market in 2022. This is owing to increasing strategic initiatives and funding toward product design and development of silt curtain, emergence of key startup companies, and rapid adoption of silt curtain applications, especially in the U.S. and Canada. In North America, rigorous environmental regulations are implemented to safeguard water bodies and aquatic ecosystems. Silt curtains are employed in construction and dredging undertakings to align with these regulations, effectively managing sediment dispersion and averting environmental harm. In addition, demand for efficient sediment control methods is rising due to continuous infrastructure development and construction initiatives throughout the region. Silt curtains play a pivotal role in ensuring water quality is preserved during construction activities conducted within or in close proximity to water bodies.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global silt curtain market on the basis of type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook ( Revenue, USD Million ; 2019-2032) Type 1 Type 2 Type 3

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) Erosion control Construction

End-use Outlook (Revenue, UAD Million; 2019-2032) Automotive Aerospace Chemicals Oil & Gas (O&G) Energy & Power Pharmaceutical & Food

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



