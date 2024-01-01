Forestry Equipment Aftermarket Industry Size Worth USD 448.5 Million in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global forestry equipment aftermarket market size was USD 305.6 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing favorable government directives and regulations in the forestry sector is the primary factor driving market revenue growth.

Aftermarket parts for forestry equipment fulfill the sealing and insulating requirements set by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Aftermarket heavy equipment parts are more affordable, hence as a result helps to reduce overhead costs. Manufacturers of forestry heavy equipment rely on to provide low-to-medium volumes of plastic and rubber products and parts for interior, exterior, and engine bay. In addition, improvements in conventional forestry equipment product design by aftermarket manufacturers, among other services, are rising adoption of such unique forestry equipment aftermarkets among OEMs.

Moreover, incorporation of advanced technologies in forestry equipment enhances efficiency and productivity, which is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are being integrated into equipment to provide real-time data on performance and condition, enabling predictive maintenance and minimizing downtime. Data analytics tools are being harnessed to optimize operations, from route planning to resource allocation, improving resource utilization and reducing costs.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/2640

Furthermore, demand for specialized aftermarket components and retrofitting services tailored to digital integrations, such as Global Positioning System (GPS) guidance systems and remote monitoring solutions, is on the rise, as forestry companies seek to harness the full potential of these innovations.

However, variations in quality among aftermarket parts is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. This is because all replacement components may not meet the same quality standards as OEM parts, leading to concerns about durability and.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 305.6 Million CAGR (2023–2032) 3.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 448.5 Million Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered product type, service type, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Deere & Company, Caterpillar, Komatsu Ltd., Ponsse Oyj, Tigercat International Inc., Rottne, Logset, IRONMARKETS, LLC, Morbark Brand, Barko Hydraulics, LLC, Sennebogen, Trelleborg AB, Doosan Corporation, AB Volvo, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., TimberPro Inc., Sampo-Rosenlew, AR MINING PARTS LTD, Elasto Proxy Inc., and GS Global Resources, Inc. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/2640

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global forestry equipment aftermarket market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective forestry equipment aftermarket products in the market. Some major players included in the global forestry equipment aftermarket market report are:

Deere & Company

Caterpillar

Komatsu Ltd.

Ponsse Oyj

Tigercat International Inc.

Rottne

Logset

IRONMARKETS, LLC.

Morbark Brand

Barko Hydraulics, LLC.

Sennebogen

Trelleborg AB

Doosan Corporation

AB Volvo

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

TimberPro Inc.

Sampo-Rosenlew

AR MINING PARTS LTD

Elasto Proxy Inc.

GS Global Resources, Inc.

Strategic Development

On 21 September 2022, LiuGong North America introduced Crouse Equipment as a new construction equipment dealer. The dealer in Sheridan, Arkansas, sell LiuGong excavators and wheel loaders. The company intended to diversify into industries such as quarrying and aggregates, as well as plastic recycling.

On 29 June 2022, CASE Construction Equipment announced the first-of-its-kind equipment, revolutionize job sites and give companies of all sizes, from project planning and landscaping to residential construction and rental, extreme versatility. The CASE dealer network offers specialized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, original parts, and fluids, along with market-leading warranties and flexible financing, in addition to selling and supporting this equipment of the highest caliber.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/2640

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The felling equipment segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global forestry equipment aftermarket market in 2022. This is because aftermarket provides a wide range of replacement parts for felling equipment, such as saw chains, guide bars, sprockets, and cutting teeth, which helps in maintaining and restoring the cutting efficiency of equipment. In addition, aftermarket services help felling equipment adhere to environmental standards, ensuring sustainable and eco-friendly forestry practices. Aftermarket businesses typically provide Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with all the necessary accessories for chainsaws and harvester parts, ensuring proper sealing and insulation.

The replacement parts segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global forestry equipment aftermarket during the forecast period owing to important role of replacement parts in sustaining the operational integrity of various machinery used in forestry and related industries. In addition, cost-effectiveness of aftermarket parts compared to their OEM counterparts is another factor driving market revenue growth. Forestry professionals and operators often seek economical yet reliable alternatives to ensure the smooth functioning of their equipment. Moreover, aftermarket parts provide a viable solution, offering high-quality components at a more accessible price point, hence driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global forestry equipment aftermarket in 2022 due to rising demand for wood and paper products in counties such as the U.S. and Canada..As forestry equipment ages, the need for replacement parts and maintenance services increases. In addition, rising product launches and partnerships among major companies is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/forestry-equipment-aftermarket-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global forestry equipment aftermarket market on the basis of product type, service type, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Felling Equipment



Chainsaws

Harvesters

Feller Bunchers

Extracting Equipment



Forwarders

Skidders

On-Site Processing Equipment



Chippers & Grinders

Delimbers

Yarders

Separately Sold Parts & Attachments



Saw Chain

Guide Bars

Discs & Teeth

Hydraulic Pumps

Others

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Replacement Parts and Components Equipment Upgrades and Retrofits Technology-Related Services

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032) Commercial Logging Companies Government Agencies Individual Landowners or Contractors

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Composite Repair Market , By Process (Autoclave, Vacuum Infusion, and Others), By Type (Cosmetic, Structural, and Others) By End-Use (Construction, Wind Energy, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Photovoltaic Energy Storage Direct Current Flexibility System Market , By Products (Solar Energy Generation, Batteries and Capacitors, and Others), By Application, By Region Forecast to 2032

Green Funerals Market , By Type (Aquamation, Human Compositing, Others), By Natural Burial Sites (Hybrid Cemeteries, Woodland Burial Grounds, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Industrial Refrigeration Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator), By Application (Food Processing, Food & Beverage, Cold Chain Warehouse, Drug Manufacturing, Others), By Refrigerant Type (Ammonia, Carbon Dioxide, Others) and By Region Forecast to 2030

Insulating Glass Window Market By Sealant Type (Polysulfide, Hot-melt Butyl, Polyurethane, Silicone), By Spacer Type (Aluminum Box, Stainless Steel Box, Non-metal spacers), By End-use (Commercial, Residential), and By Region Forecast to 2028

Hydraulic Cylinder Market , By Function (Double-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders, Single-Acting Hydraulic Cylinders), By Specification, By Industry, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market , By Type, By Application (Monoclonal Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, and Others), By End-use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights