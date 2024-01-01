Waterproof Breathable Textile Market Size Worth USD 3.20 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproof breathable textile market size was USD 1.95 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The surge is attributed to the escalating demand in the sportswear and activewear industry, increased adoption in construction, and a growing awareness of fitness and outdoor sports. Waterproof breathable textiles, known for shielding against rain, snow, and wind, are integral in various applications, including garments, footwear, gloves, and protective clothing.

Industry Dynamics

The sportswear and activewear sector, experiencing a boom due to a rising interest in outdoor sports, is a significant driver for the market. Manufacturers are witnessing increased demand for waterproof breathable textiles in the production of jackets and sweatshirts. Toray Industries, Inc., for instance, has rebranded its Dermizax fabric to cater to the burgeoning activewear industry, offering varieties such as Dermizax Protect, Dermizax Balanced, and Dermizax Breathe.

However, challenges such as the volatile cost of breathable textiles and the availability of substitutes pose hurdles to market growth. The intricate manufacturing process, involving advanced technology and skilled labor, contributes to higher operational expenses, leading industries to explore cost-effective alternatives.

Raw Material Insights

Polyurethane emerges as the dominant raw material, accounting for the largest revenue share in 2022. The segment's growth is fueled by its demand in rainwear, sports garments, and accessories. Polyurethane's durability and waterproof properties make it a preferred choice, with manufacturers investing in research and development for tailored products.

Textile Insights

In terms of textiles, the membrane segment claims the largest revenue share in 2022. This growth is attributed to the membrane's application in producing sports apparel, cycling garments, and backpacks. Membrane technology provides precise control over liquid and wind, making it crucial in industries like military and defense, where ultra-waterproof breathable textiles are imperative.

Application and End-Use Insights

The garment segment leads in application, driven by the adoption of waterproof breathable textiles in jackets, rain pants, hats, gloves, socks, and shoes. Garment industries benefit from the fabric's durable water repellency, making it ideal for cold weather expeditions, military wear, and law enforcement.

The medical segment, within end-use categories, is poised for significant revenue growth. The use of waterproof breathable textiles in modern wound dressings, offering water and wind resistance, proves advantageous in the medical sector. The material's breathability and insulation capacity contribute to its versatility in surgical, bed ware, and wound manufacturing.

Regional Overview

In 2022, the Asia-Pacific region secured a larger revenue share, driven by the adoption of comfortable and high-performance apparel in outdoor activities, especially in the U.S. and Canada. North America accounted for the largest share, with companies like WL Gore & Associates introducing PFAS-free fabric waterproofing technology.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid revenue growth, propelled by technological advancements in textile products and the growing demand for health and fitness-related products. Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.'s recent development of a self-adjusting fabric for sports and outdoor use aligns with the region's preference for innovative textile solutions.

Europe is expected to register modest growth, with increasing demand for waterproof breathable textiles in outdoor recreational activities. The growing garment industry, driven by health awareness and the expansion of e-commerce, contributes to the rising demand for these materials.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2022 USD 1.95 Billion CAGR (2022–2030) 5.2% Revenue forecast to 2032 USD 3.20 Billion Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2019–2021 Forecast period 2023–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Raw Material, Textile, application, end-use and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA Key companies profiled W.L. Gore and Associates Inc., SympaTex AkzoNobel N.V., Mountain Hardwear, Clariant, Finetex Technology, Marmot Mountain LLC, Toray Industries, Stotz Co., The North Face, A VF Company, Teijin Limited, Schoeller, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd, Helly Hansen, Pertex, Polartec, Wujiang sunfeng Textile Co. Ltd, HeiQ Materials AG and Henderson Textiles Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global waterproof breathable textile market is fragmented, with large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective high purity aluminum. Some of the major companies included in the global waterproof breathable textile market report are:

W.L. Gore and Associates Inc.

SympaTex

AkzoNobel N.V.

Mountain Hardwear

Clariant

Finetex Technology

Marmot Mountain LLC

Toray Industries

Stotz Co.

The North Face, A VF Company

Teijin Limited

Schoeller

Mitsui & Co. Ltd

Formosa Taffeta Co. Ltd

Helly Hansen

Pertex

Polartec

Wujiang sunfeng Textile Co. Ltd

HeiQ Materials AG

Henderson Textiles

Strategic Development

On 14 September 2021, Pertex announced the launch of its latest product development, Pertex Shield Revolve, a new durable product being committed to minimizing environmental impact through responsible products and business practices, while pushing the boundaries of performance fabrics and innovation. and waterproof/breathable technical materials. Pertex Shield Revolve fabric is a single-material laminate where each layer of fabric is made from a single polymer, in this case 100% recycled polyester.

On 13 January 2020, Toray Industries, Inc. announced the expansion of its line of LIVMOA disposable protective clothing products, which is both user-friendly and exceptionally comfortable. In January 2020, the company launched LIVMOA 4000 for high-pressure water applications. In February 2020, the company launched an improved version of its LIVMOA CL sterile garment for cleanrooms. The presentation will take place in Japan, after which both new products will be available overseas. LIVMOA 4000 is breathable and complies with JIS Type 5 and 6 standards for chemical protective clothing.

Segments Covered in Report

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented global waterproof breathable textile market on the basis of raw material, textile, application, end-use, and region:

Raw Textile Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene Polyester Polyurethane Others



Textile Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Densely Woven Membrane Coated



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Garments Footwear Gloves Protective Clothing Others



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Clothing Industry Automotive Construction Agricultural Medical Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Benelux Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Turkey Rest of MEA



