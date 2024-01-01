Fitness App Market Size Worth USD 39.60 Billion in 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fitness app market size was USD 8.21 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 17.3% during the forecast period. In a dynamic landscape where health and technology converge, the global fitness app market is experiencing robust growth, driven by the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) technologies. Small, specialized programs designed to motivate users during various physical activities, such as running, walking, cycling, and more, are witnessing a surge in demand. Companies are launching innovative and advanced products to enhance user experience and increase high-performance within these technologies.

Technological Advancements Transforming Fitness Apps

The fitness app industry is witnessing a transformative phase with the introduction of AI, IoT, and ML. Companies like HealthifyMe have launched features like HealthifyMe Studio, providing live streaming interactive workouts. This innovation caters particularly to the elderly, offering a convenient solution for those who find it challenging to engage in physical activities. The adoption of these technologies is making fitness apps more efficient, reliable, and user-friendly, with a simple interface.

Challenges Hindering Market Growth

However, despite the promising advancements, challenges persist in the market. The lack of reimbursement for fitness applications and limited public awareness are key factors restraining revenue growth. The absence of financial incentives may lead users to perceive fitness apps as additional personal expenses rather than essential healthcare tools. This lack of motivation to invest in premium features or subscription plans could limit accessibility for individuals with lower income levels.

Operating Platforms Shape User Experience

The choice of operating platforms significantly influences the success of fitness apps. In 2022, the iOS segment dominated the market, capturing the largest revenue share. Fitness apps designed for iOS devices offer comprehensive features, including fitness coaching, activity tracking, live stream workout classes, and motivational content. The integration with Apple Health enhances user experience, encouraging consistent engagement. The Android segment is poised for moderate revenue growth, driven by the increasing adoption of smartphones globally.

Devices Driving Market Revenue

Smartphones are the primary drivers of revenue in the global fitness app market. With enhanced features and improved user experience, smartphones serve as a convenient platform for fitness apps. These apps, loaded with health tracking, workout videos, and diet guidance, provide users with anytime, anywhere access. Wearable devices are experiencing steady growth, offering features like fitness tracking, heartbeat monitoring, alerts, and notifications, contributing to the rising demand for integrated healthcare systems.

Types of Fitness Apps: Exercise and Weight Loss Dominate

Segmented by type, exercise and weight loss apps lead the market, accounting for the largest revenue share. The ease of use and user-friendliness of these apps contribute to their popularity. Additional customizations and daily monitoring capabilities make exercise and weight loss apps preferred among consumers. These apps modify the monitoring of daily calorie intake, provide macronutrient-level details, and offer personalized lifestyle plans based on user data.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the leader in the global fitness app market, driven by lifestyle disorders, health issues, and increasing healthcare prices. The region's emphasis on health management and rising health consciousness among individuals has fueled demand for fitness apps. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth, fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing population, and investments in healthcare infrastructure. In Europe, end-user awareness and partnerships with smartphone manufacturers are expected to contribute to a considerably large revenue share in the global fitness app market.

As the fitness app market continues to evolve, the intersection of technology and health consciousness is shaping the future of personalized fitness solutions. With ongoing innovations and a focus on user experience, the industry is poised for sustained growth, offering individuals worldwide accessible tools to enhance their health and well-being.

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global fitness app market is fairly fragmented with many large and medium-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective fitness app solutions in the market.



Strategic Development

In May 2021, LAZ Parking partnered with Applico, Inc., leading platform advisory and investment firm to support the digital transformation of its services and the parking industry. Applico will help LAZ incorporate ’proximity on-demand‘ services or PODS into its traditional parking operations. PODS is a proprietary platform of adjacent products and services that allows parking lot owners and landlords to enhance customer loyalty and unlock new revenue streams by delivering high-value, real-time services to customers.

