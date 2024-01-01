Marine By-products Market to Exceed US$ 64,849.3 million by 2033 amid Rising Popularity of Functional and Healthy Marine Ingredients | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global marine by-products market is currently valued at US$ 33,725.4 million. Over the forecast period 2023 to 2033, global marine by-product sales are expected to surge at 5.6% CAGR. Total market value at the end of 2033 is anticipated to reach US$ 64,849.3 million.



Growth in the market will be driven by increasing consumer awareness and willingness to pay premiums for high-quality seafood products derived from sustainable sources.

Marine by-products are gaining wider popularity in a wide range of sectors due to their high nutritional content. They are being used in animal feeds, food products, dietary supplements, and cosmetics. Rising production and consumption of these products will therefore boost global marine by-product sales.

The market is anticipated to benefit from creative promotional strategies and the extraction of useful compounds from underutilized species used by key marine by-product manufacturers.

Manufacturers are implementing creative strategies such as focusing on a variety of marine by-products catering to various end-use segments to minimize dependency on any particular application. It involves producing fish meal and oil for animal feed, aquaculture, and direct human consumption.

Investments are also being made in the development of cost-effective procedures for converting byproducts such as protein concentrates, lipid fractions, and collagen into saleable items.

Producers are looking for strategies to improve yield rates and overall product quality. They are building distribution networks across areas to tap into localized demand, mitigate risks associated with solely concentrating on any single geographic location, and sell surplus inventory into international markets when necessary.

Educating consumers about the benefits and sustainable aspects of marine by-products might also drive market growth. Manufacturers can invest in marketing campaigns, product labeling, and consumer education initiatives to create awareness and promote the value of marine-derived products.

Key Takeaways from the Marine By-products Market Report:

The global marine by-products industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 64,849.3 million by 2033.

million by 2033. Global demand for marine by-products is likely to soar at 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

over the forecast period. Based on product type, frozen seafood segment is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 54,668.03 million by 2033.

by 2033. By end use, feed production segment is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 21,465.14 million by 2033.

by 2033. The United States marine by-products industry size is projected to reach US$ 15,045.06 million by 2033.

by 2033. Marine by-product demand in China market is likely to rise at a CAGR of 7%.

“The market for marine by-products is expanding significantly as a result of an increasing need for eco-friendly and sustainable components. To address changing customer tastes and capture opportunities in sectors including food, cosmetics, and nutraceuticals, manufacturers are utilizing modern technology and value-added manufacturing methods. This brings down operating costs, thus providing greater margins to suppliers.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Who is Winning?

Copeinca, Pelagia AS, Colpex International, GC Rieber Oils, KD Pharma Group, FF Skagen, Austevoll Seafood ASA, Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Scanbio Marine Group, Aker BioMarine, Omega Protein Corporation are key marine by-products manufacturers listed in the report.

These key players are expanding their portfolios by introducing new products. They also implement strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, advertisements, acquisitions, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.

Key Companies Profiled

Copeinca Pelagia AS Colpex International GC Rieber Oils KD Pharma Group FF Skagen Austevoll Seafood ASA Qingdao Kangjing Marine Biotechnology Co., Ltd Scanbio Marine Group Aker BioMarine Omega Protein Corporation





For instance,

In May 2022, Pelagia announced the acquisition of Norsk Fiskeindustri Invest AS (NFI).





Marine By-products Market by Category

By Product Type:

Frozen Seafood Fish Molluscs Crustaceans Others

Fish Oil Salmon oil Tuna oil Cod liver oil Sardine oil Squalene oil Krill oil Anchovy oil Menhaden oil Others

Fish Meal Molluscs Eels Marine fish Trout Catfish Milkfish Salmons Swordfish Tilapia Tuna Cyprinids Crustaceans Others





By End Use:

Food Service Industry

Food Processing Industry

Cosmetics

Dietary Supplements

Food and Beverages

Feed Production

Retail / Household



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa





