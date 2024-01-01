Retort Packaging Market Analysis 2023-2028: Market Size, Expected Growth Rate, And Major Drivers As Per The Business Research Company's Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s retort packaging global market report 2024, the global retort packaging market has demonstrated robust growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory, expanding from $4.18 billion in 2023 to $4.45 billion in 2024 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The forecast indicates even stronger growth, with the retort packaging market expected to reach $5.85 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.1%.



Key Segments and Regions:

Product Types: Pouches

Trays

Cartons

Other Product Types Materials: PET

Polypropylene

Aluminum foil

Polyethylene

Polyamide

Paperboard

Other Materials End-Uses: Food

Beverages

Other End-Users Regions: Asia-Pacific: The largest region in 2023 and expected to maintain its prominence in the forecast period.





Driving Forces and Trends:

The anticipated retort packaging market growth is propelled by several trends and drivers, including:

Premium and Gourmet Retort Packaging: The demand for premium and gourmet retort packaging solutions is on the rise, driven by consumer preferences for high-quality and aesthetically pleasing packaging. Eco-friendly and Sustainable Materials: Growing awareness and emphasis on sustainability are driving the adoption of eco-friendly retort materials, with manufacturers focusing on recyclable and compostable options. Growth in Pet Food and Baby Food Packaging: The increased focus on pet and baby food packaging is contributing to market growth, with retort packaging offering convenience and extended shelf life.

Innovative Trends:

Several innovative trends are expected to shape the retort packaging market in the forecast period, including:

Microwavable and Sous-vide Retort Pouches: The development of pouches suitable for microwaving and sous-vide cooking methods. Recyclable and Compostable Retort Materials: The rise of recyclable and compostable materials, aligning with global sustainability goals. Retortable Glass and Plastic Containers: The introduction of retortable glass and plastic containers, expanding packaging options for various products.

Sustainable Practices:

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainable practices, as evident in the development of recyclable retort pouches. ProAmpac, for example, has introduced a recyclable retort pouch for pet and human food, contributing to greener packaging goals.

With Asia-Pacific at the forefront, the retort packaging market is poised for substantial growth. Businesses in the industry can utilize the insights provided in the Global Market Report to navigate emerging trends, meet sustainability goals, and explore innovative packaging solutions. By staying informed, players can strategically position themselves to capitalize on the evolving demands of the market.

Retort Packaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the retort packaging market size, retort packaging market segments, retort packaging market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

