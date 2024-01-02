Cognitive Supply Chain Market is Expected to Reach US$ 40.4 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 15.6% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cognitive supply chain market is estimated to be worth US$ 9.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to be valued at US$ 40.4 billion in 2034. Between 2024 and 2034, the industry is expected to register a CAGR of 15.6%.



The main factor driving the growth of the cognitive supply chain market is increasing supply and demand from the e-commerce industry. The growth of the cognitive supply chain market is due to its cost reductions, improved efficiencies, and better resource utilization.

The demand for cognitive supply chain solutions has increased in business owing to its advanced analytics and AI-driven insights, allowing businesses to make real-time data-driven decisions and enhancing accuracy and agility in responding to market changes. This real-time visibility of supply chain processes will enable businesses to track inventory, monitor shipments, and enhance transparency across the entire network.

Adopting cognitive supply chain solutions provides a competitive edge by enabling faster innovation, better service delivery, and improved customer satisfaction compared to competitors still reliant on traditional methods.

Continuous advancements in AI, machine learning, and analytics capabilities have made cognitive technologies more powerful and accessible, driving their adoption in supply chains. Growing need for sustainable practices to boost the market for cognitive supply chains as they reduce waste and support eco-friendly practices within supply chains.

Cognitive Supply Chains will enable companies to deliver highly personalized products and services, responding to individual customer preferences and demands more agilely.

Key Takeaways:

From 2019 to 2023, the cognitive supply chain market is expected to account for a CAGR of 13.6%.

is expected to account for a Based on deployment, the on-premise segment is expected to account for a share of 68.3% in 2024.

in 2024. Global cognitive supply chain demand in China is predicted to account for a CAGR of 16.1% in 2024.

in 2024. In the United States, the cognitive supply chain industry is expected to account for a CAGR of 13.5% in 2024.

in 2024. Germany is projected to expand by a value CAGR of 15.1% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. Cognitive supply chain market in Japan is anticipated to record a CAGR of 16.8% in 2024.

“The growing e-commerce sector and increased adoption of AI and machine learning technology is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period." - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights

Competitive Landscape:

Market players are inclined to invest in research development and innovations to increase the cognitive supply chain market applications. Collaborating with other players in the cognitive supply chain market is another strategy followed by major market vendors to gain competitive edge. Some developments from the cognitive supply chain market are:

Microsoft's Azure AI and cloud services enable cognitive supply chain capabilities, including predictive maintenance, demand forecasting, and supply chain optimization tools.

Amazon Web Service AWS offers machine learning and AI services for predictive analytics, inventory management, and logistics optimization within supply chains.

Accenture provides consulting services and innovative solutions leveraging AI and analytics to enhance supply chain visibility, efficiency, and resilience.



Key Companies Profiled:

IBM Corporation

Oracle

Amazon.com

Accenture plc

Intel Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Panasonic

SAP SE

Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global cognitive supply chain market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics between 2024 and 2034.

To understand opportunities in the cognitive supply chain industry, the industry is segmented based on Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By Automation Used (IoT, Machine Learning), By Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Food & Beverages, Transportation and Logistics, Retail & e-commerce, others) Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa).

Cognitive Supply Chain Market Key Segments:

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premise

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

By Automation Used:

IOT

Machine Learning

By Industry Vertical:

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Transportation and Logistics

Retail & E-commerce

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



